Bear Brief

Jan. 25: Lattes and Resumes || 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Moody Library and BSB Lobby || Lattes and Resumes is a professional development event in which career advisers meet with students who want advice on how to make their resumes the best they can be. The event comes with free Common Grounds coffee or hot cider.

Jan. 26: Free Enterprise Forum || 4 to 5:15 p.m. in Foster 250 || Morris M. Kleiner, professor at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota and the AFL-CIO Chair in Labor Policy, speaks on “Guild-Ridden Labor Markets: The Curious Case of Occupational Licensing.”

Jan. 28: The Wizard of Oz Educational Exhibit Opening Day || 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Mayborn Museum Complex || The newest Mayborn Museum exhibit, the Wizard of Oz Educational Exhibit, will be on display until May 7.

The Bias Motivated Incident Support Team (BMIST) || BMIST offers support and services such as meeting with concerned parties and helping them communicate with the relevant and necessary parts of the university administration.