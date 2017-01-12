Free Baylor FitWell Expo to promote fitness, nutrition

By Genesis Larin | Assistant News Editor

Baylor will host a FitWell Expo from Jan. 17 to 22 along with a free week-long trial for of all Group X programs to promote fitness and nutritious living.

“We want every student on campus to have the ability to try out our program for free,” said Van Davis, assistant director of wellness. “This will give a preview for those that are not quite sure what yoga is about, what pilates, Zumba, hip-hop, Bear-Cycle … Come and try [the Group X programs] for a week and see what it will do for you academically, socially and emotionally.”

Group X offers over 40 programs ranging from yoga to mixed martial arts. Davis wrote in an e-mail to the Lariat that the Group X program and fee will now include access to F45 Workout.

F45 is a program that provides high-intensity workouts. Ryan Mueller, operations director of collegiate network, said the University of Southern California, Washington State University and the University of California at Irvine offer a F45 program to students.

“F45 is a 45-minute that is different every single day, “ Mueller said. “Our goal is deliver a product that is all about variety, efficiency and fun. The goal of F45 is to make a difference for the students, faculty and staff for Baylor University.”

The program will be available to Group X and OsoFit members. Students will also have the opportunity to take advantage of the new program with a free trial set to begin in the following weeks. Davis said Baylor is one of the first schools in the U.S. to offer F45.

“We are at the forefront of F45,” Davis said. “F45 is going to be a fun, social environment where they’re coming in and they’re going to build a community within that space and that workout.”

In addition to offering F45, Group X will also add new classes such as hip-hop and boot camp. Along with the new classes added this semester, there will be more time slots for popular classes such as mixed martial arts as well as more classes offered at night in order to provide more flexibility for those interested in participating in Group X classes.

Davis said it is important to incorporate physical activity into one’s lifestyle.

“Studies have shown a correlation between being physically active and high academic success,” Davis said. “Being engaged in physical activities is going to help [students’] stress management.”

The wellness department will also host a FitWell Expo Jan. 28 at 9:30 a.m. in the Foster Campus Center for Business and Innovation, where students and faculty can learn about eating nutritiously and learn tips to create a workout program catered to achieving personal goals.

“This is a great time for people to learn how to become more fit and how to eat healthy,” Davis said. “[The FitWell Expo] is free for everyone and lunch will be included. No matter what you know, it never hurts to know more.”

Davis also said she is looking forward to the WOW, or Women on Weights, session that is included in the expo.

Students can RSVP for the FITWell Expo by e-mailing Van Davis. Those who register by Jan. 25 will be entered to win a free one-hour massage. In addition, students who register for the Group X program by Sunday will receive a $10 discount.

For more information about Group X classes and future events, visit the Baylor Wellness Department website:

http://www.baylor.edu/wellness/