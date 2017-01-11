Girl Scout cookie season kicks off in Waco

By Rylee Seavers | Staff Writer

Girl Scout cookie season is fast approaching in Central Texas. Cookies will be on sale throughout Waco from Jan. 18 to Feb. 26.

Cookies are priced at $4 per box. Gluten-free cookies, called Trios, are also available and priced at $5 per box. Cookies can be found at Dichotomy Coffee and Spirits, CVS pharmacy on Fifth Street and at all local Walmart stores. For additional locations around Waco, the “Girl Scout Cookie Finder” app is available for Android and Apple.

Dichotomy will also feature a limited edition espresso drink, flavored after Caramel deLites (Samoas), called the Centennial Delight. Local Girl Scouts have worked with Dichotomy to create the Centennial Delight, Melissa Green, program and team mentor specialist for the Waco area, said. The beverage will be available for purchase during cookie season, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit local Girl Scout troops.

Revenue from the sale of the cookies will also benefit programs for local Girl Scouts according to the Girl Scouts of Central Texas website. Programs range from outdoor adventures to college planning to healthy eating, Green said.

Troop 7064 of Robinson will take a trip to Colorado that will include hiking, camping and whitewater rafting, said Betsy Klesse, the membership development executive. The trip will be funded by last year’s cookie sales.

“They use that money to help them throughout the year for travel, to got to camp in the summer. … They have a wide variety of things they can do,” Green said.

Some of the revenue from cookie sales helps Girl Scouts pay registration fees and purchase new uniforms, Green said. Aside from funding programs, cookie sales are also meant to cultivate a business-like attitude in young girls, Green said.

“It’s to develop leadership skills,” Klesse said.

Girl Scouts set their own goals, budget their own money and make decisions for their troop, Green said.

“They learn things that are going to help them throughout their life” said Green.