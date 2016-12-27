Bears on top of Broncos at the half

Looking to turn their season around, the Baylor Bears came out of the gates attacking after winning the coin toss and electing to receive against Boise State tonight at Chase Field.

However, the momentum was short lived on third and 10 on the Broncos 35-yard line as freshman quarterback Zach Smith’s pass was intercepted.

Although stopping the Broncos and forcing a short punt, the Bears were unable to convert on the following drive as they also ended up having to punt.

It was junior nickelback Trayvon Blanchard with 8:14 left in the first quarter who turned the momentum back to the Bears after an interception turned into a 14-yard return.

Later on the drive, a 30-yard pass from Smith to junior wide receiver KD Cannon followed by a made field goal by junior placekicker Chris Callahan gave the Bears the early 7-0 lead.

In a stat that has plagued the Bears all season, penalties continued to haunt them as four early penalties translated to a loss of 25-yards. However, the Bears were able to finish the quarter on top, 7-0.

Holding the Broncos scoreless in the first quarter, the Bears not only broke the Broncos streak of five-straight bowl games of scoring in their opening drive, but also their streak scoring in the first quarter since 2010.

In the second quarter, the Broncos were the first to add points to the scoreboard with a field goal.

However the Bears would respond back with a 68-yard pass from Smith to Cannon with 12:14 remaining in the half to put the Bears up, 14-3.

Looking to close the gap the Broncos were stopped short after an interception at the Bears 1-yard line by senior safety Orion Stewart.

On the same drive, a 5-yard penalty for running into the kicker gave the Bears new life. The Bears capitalized on the opportunity after 15 plays to extend their lead 21-3 after a 5-yard run by freshman running back JaMycal Hasty.

Fighting back, the Broncos were able to close the gap to 21-6 after pushing the ball downfield to capitalize on another field goal.

Smith finished the half with two touchdown passes and a total of 285 passing yards. Cannon led the team with 182 receiving yards and two touchdowns.