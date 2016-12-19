Russell and Fuller head to Senior Bowl; Stewart to play in Shrine Game

Baylor football is two weeks away from squaring up with Boise State in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl and is currently knee deep in preparation for the Broncos.

However, several Baylor seniors have added an additional game to their football schedule, as well as an additional opportunity to try and elevate their draft stock and impress scouts.

Senior quarterback Seth Russell and senior offensive lineman Kyle Fuller have accepted invitations to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, a game that pits senior players from universities in the Northern United States against senior players from the Southern United States. The game has been an annual tradition every year since its inception in 1950.

Russell completed 152 of 278 passes for 2,126 yards and 20 touchdowns to eight interceptions this season. He also finished fourth on the team in rushing with 506 yards on 94 attempts and scored eight touchdowns, which ranks second behind sophomore running back Terence Williams. Russell, however, broke his ankle in a 45-25 loss to Oklahoma on Nov. 12. As a result, Russell has accepted the invitation to be a member of the team, but will not play in the game.

Russell will be joined by Fuller, who is often considered the anchor of the Baylor offensive line.

“One thing he has is consistency. He brings a mental toughness to the offensive side of the ball. He has a lot of experience, which helps with our tempo,” said Russell before the Bears Oct. 15 matchup against Kansas. “He helps the other guys up front. If they have a question he’s able to relay to them pretty quick, which allows our tempo to stay pretty fast.”

Fuller will make his 52nd appearance on Dec. 27 against Boise State, including his 39th consecutive start.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played at 1:30 p.m.on Jan. 28 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Al.

Senior corner back Orion Stewart has also earned the opportunity to compete one more time after the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl. Stewart accepted his invitation to participate in the 92nd East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Fl.

According to The Shrine Game’s official website, the game was created in 1925 and was the nation’s first all-star football game. The game also serves as an opportunity to raise support and awareness for Shriners Hospitals for Children. The hospitals seeks to help children get the expert medical care they need and deserve.

Stewart was third on the team this season, tallying 71, including 46 solo tackles. He also led the defense with five interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown.

The 92nd East-West Shrine Game will be played at 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Tropicana Field.