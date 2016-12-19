Petty injured in Jets’ loss to Dolphins

Jets quarterback and former Baylor Bear, Bryce Petty may have had his 2016 season football season end prematurely on Saturday night.

The second-year quarterback was sandwiched between seventh year defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and eighth year defensive end Cameron Wake on the first play of the fourth quarter in the Jets’ 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

After remaining on the ground for several moments, Petty was taken back to the locker room and received x-rays.

The Jets and head coach Todd Bowles are still waiting for further analysis on Petty’s injury.

“X-rays were negative and the other tests have yet to come back,” said Bowles on the Jets official team website. “I don’t have any more updates on that yet.”

Despite the injury, Petty was healthy enough to speak to the media after the game.

“I’m good. I’m a little sore right now,” Petty said in his post-game press conference. “But I’ll be fine.”

Petty was even able to find the strength to joke with the media about the play where he sustained his injury.

“It was just a miscommunication. But that’s part of football, that stuff’s going to happen,” Petty said at his press conference. “Robby [Anderson] made a great play. It’s just unfortunate that Cameron Wake and Suh were right there. But, hey, if I can take hits from those guys, I think I’ll be alright.”

Petty finished the game, completing 20 of 36 passes for 235 yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted twice, lost a fumble, and was sacked by the Dolphins three times as well.

With Petty’s availability now in question, the Jets will either turn the keys to the offense back over to Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was the opening day starter for New York, or allow Christian Hackenberg, the rookie out of Penn State, to record his first start. That decision will be made when the results of Petty’s injury are known.

The Jets hit the road to take on the Patriots at 12 p.m. Saturday.