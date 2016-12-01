Main Campus Police Blotter: Nov. 24 – Dec. 1

Date: Nov. 29 at 2:20 a.m. on this date.

Location: Quadrangle Apartments located at 1825 S. 5th St.

Summary: While conducting a security check, a Baylor officer encountered a male subject that advised he was rummaging through the dumpsters at the above location. The subject was identified and issued a criminal trespass warning from Baylor property for six months. The subject then left the property without incident.

Offense: Criminal Trespass Warning

Case Disposition: Closed

Date: Nov. 29 at 3:14 a.m. on this date.

Location: Collins Hall located at 1310 S. 8th St.

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to meet with a complainant in reference to a harassing voicemail. All pertinent information was obtained and this case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Harassment

Case Disposition: Case changed from Active to Suspended at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 29, until further leads can be developed.

Date: Nov. 26 at 3:04 p.m. on this date.

Location: Baylor University Research Center located at 100 Research Parkway

Summary: A Baylor officer met with a complainant in the lobby of the Baylor DPS lobby in an assault report. All pertinent information was gathered and this case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Assault

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Nov. 28 between 8 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 2:00 p.m. on

Nov. 22

Location: Arbors Apartments(Bike Rack in front of the Apt.) located at 1825 S. 3rd St.

Summary: Officers were notified that a theft of a bicycle reportedly occurred at the above location. The bicycle is described as a navy blue Schwinn Third Ave, 21 speed cruiser with an estimated value of $160. It was secured with a cable lock at the time it was taken.

Offense: Theft of Property over $100 under $750

Case Disposition: Suspended

Date: Nov. 28 between 1 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 4 p.m. on

Nov. 27

Location: Arbors Apartments (Bike Rack in front of the Apt.) located at 1825 S. 3rd St.

Summary: Officers were notified that a theft of a bicycle reportedly occurred at the above location. The bicycle is described as a red faded to black mountain bike, 18 speed with white hand grips and black rims. The estimated value of the bike is $125. It was secured with a cable lock at the time it was taken.

Offense: Theft of Property over $100 under $750

Case Disposition: Suspended