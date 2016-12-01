Christmas on the Brazos honors history

By Megan Rule | Staff Writer

The Historic Waco Foundation will continue its tradition of celebrating the holiday season with the annual Christmas on the Brazos from Saturday through Dec. 11.

“Christmas on the Brazos is a community event. It is a way for the Historic Waco Foundation to give back to the community and ring in the holiday season,” said Julie Olivere, director of marketing and programs at the Historic Waco Foundation, in an email to the Lariat. “It goes along with our mission statement of providing unique learning experiences for audiences of all ages. We love sharing the early story of Waco and how it has grown to what we see today. With the holidays, it allows us to continue this tradition and celebrate the holidays with the community and tourists.”

Olivere is the staff representative who oversees the event and plans special events. The event’s theme this year is A Victorian Christmas: Southern Style, and will entail “everything Christmas and Southern wrapped into one sparkling package for audiences of all ages to enjoy,” Olivere said.

Christmas on the Brazos has been taking place since the 1970’s or 1980’s, Olivere said. The event will be at Barrington Living History Farm, located at 503 South Fourth St. The event has two components: tours and special events. All four of the houses will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. The Fort House will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 6 through Dec. 9 for tours. Prices are $5 for general admission and $4 for students and senior citizens.

The tours are open to the public and allow people to see the decorated houses that are a part of the Historic Waco Foundation. Special events this year include a Candlelight Christmas Soiree which is a farm to table dinner that requires reservations online. There is also a Breakfast with Santa that is a family-focused event. This $10 special event allows families to take a tour of Fort House, decorate cookies, make ornaments and take a picture with Santa. The Candlelight Dinner will take place on Saturday, and the Breakfast with Santa will take place on Dec. 10.

“I am most excited for Breakfast with Santa,” Olivere said. “It is always fun to see families and especially children get excited for the holidays and to see the houses decorated. They not only get a tour of our historic house, but also get to indulge in holiday fun which allows them not only a fun afternoon, but also creates an unique learning experience at the same time.”