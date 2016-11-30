Mayborn Museum hosts holiday event

By Kalyn Story | Staff Writer

The Mayborn Museum will host Christmas at the Mayborn from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today.

The event will bring together staff, students and community members in a special Christmas-themed event at the Mayborn Museum Complex. The event will feature holiday-themed activities.

Activities will include a visit from Santa, a special model train display from the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders, a nativity-themed photo-op and holiday decoration crafting station. There will be Christmas cookies and refreshments as well.

“It is a big kickoff party for the holiday season at the museum,” said Rebecca Nall, assistant director of communication at the Mayborn Museum. “We want as many families and people to come by.”

Activities and events are included in the price of admission. Admission is free to museum members and Baylor students.

Nall said the museum hosts a Christmas event every year to bring in the holiday season and celebrate with the community.

“We would love for as many Baylor students to stop by and enjoy the museum,” Nall said. “It is free for Baylor students and it’s a great opportunity for them to come by while they’re out for Christmas on Fifth.”