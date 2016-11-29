Heritage Creamery releases festive new ice cream flavors

Lindsey McLemore | Reporter

Gingerbread, apple chai, peppermint and eggnog are all flavors that give me a warm, fuzzy feeling, so I was a little skeptical about trying these flavors from Heritage Creamery in ice cream form. But Heritage Creamery’s holiday ice creams are the perfect winter flavors.

Gingerbread Spice was a bit surprising – not because I didn’t like it, but because I’d never quite tasted something like it before.

The texture was different from most other ice creams. I felt the same powdery spice as when I bite into a gingerbread cookie I’ve just dipped in milk. Once I had a better understanding of what I was eating, I was able to really enjoy and appreciate the flavor.

Peppermint Bark was by far the boldest flavor. There is no mistaking the fresh peppermint, but the most interesting ingredient was the beet jelly (that’s right, I said beets) used to add the red color, because nothing at Heritage is artificial.

I’ve never enjoyed mint and chocolate together, but the subtle, dark chocolate shavings mixed in actually made for a delightful overall flavor.

The Spiced Apple Chai had the lightest flavor; tasting it right after the Peppermint Bark wasn’t the best idea. I had to drink some water to cleanse the peppermint from my palette, but after I did, the Spiced Apple Chai quickly became my favorite holiday flavor.

I practically expected to find pieces of piecrust because this flavor tasted just like the last bits of ice cream after finishing a slice of apple pie.

I came for the ice cream, but I was pleasantly surprised to find Butterbeer (my favorite Harry Potter-inspired beverage) on the Heritage Creamery menu. Given the recent release of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” ordering a Butterbeer seemed downright necessary.

I’ve certainly had my share of Butterbeer in life – Universal Studios, Harry Potter Studio Tour, Barnes & Noble, Common Grounds, Dichotomy and even my own recipe – so I’m pretty familiar with the drink. Heritage Creamery’s version (served warm, cold or as a float) is very different, but still good. It is much more creamy than any versions I’ve had before, and it is very filling, but it works, because creamy is their specialty and they made it their own.

All in all, Heritage Creamery’s holiday flavors were really nice, and I think they have a holiday flavor suitable for every palette.

Heritage Creamery will be releasing its final holiday flavor, Eggnog, in a couple of days, and I expect it will be a delightfully cool flavor, perfect for some of the not-so-cool winter days sure to come.