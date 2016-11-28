Seniors reflect on their last Baylor Line run

By Taliyah Clark | Reporter

Baylor seniors got their chance to run “that good ol’ Baylor Line” for the final time Saturday morning before the Bears’ game against Kansas State.

Many seniors said they were reflective and nostalgic while waiting to run the Line for the last time and saw it as an experience they will never forget.

“It meant a lot to me because I got to see everyone in the stands, and I got to look around and take it all in for the last time,” Arlington senior Lila Schaffer said. “I got a little bit teary-eyed because it was the last game at home that I will ever get to experience as a student.”

Mesquite senior Victoria Ette echoed similar sentiments.

“The first feeling that comes to mind is bittersweet. It was almost kind of not real in the moment,” Ette said. “It’s the final big student experience that I will have, and it made me realize how quickly four years has passed by and that graduation is near.”

This year’s seniors were a special group because they were the last line to run in Floyd Casey Sadium. Rock Rapids, Iowa, senior Luke De Jong spoke about the differences in running in Floyd Casey compared to running in McLane Stadium.

“It was kind of underwhelming in that I didn’t have the same fears as I did in Floyd Casey of being trampled or run over,” De Jong said. “There is a clearer path for us to run in McLane. It was pretty nostalgic, though. My friends and I took a photo doing the same pose we did in a picture we took as freshmen, and it was great to compare the two photos to see how much we had grown and changed over the years.”

The Baylor Line holds a special place in many of the seniors’ hearts and shows what it means to be a Baylor Bear.

“To me, the Baylor Line represents the best of our community,” McKinney senior Isis Lewis said. “No matter where you come from or what you are involved in, the Line showcases how diverse and special we all are.”