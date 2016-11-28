Christmas on Fifth enchants campus

By Pablo Gonzales | Contributor

As the fall semester draws to a close, many Baylor students look forward to celebrating the holiday season with events such as Christmas on Fifth Street.

Christmas on Fifth Street is a cherished tradition among the Baylor community as shown by the number of people that attend. Students, faculty and community members gather on campus on the last Thursday of the fall semester for a time of celebration and fellowship. The department of Student Activities, the Baylor Activities Council and Kappa Omega Tau have partnered to sponsor this event.

“We look forward to putting on this event every year,” said Leander junior Parth Amin, executive program coordinator for the Baylor Activities Council. “This event brings so much joy and lightens up the mood on campus before the semester ends.”

Fifth Street is the main street that goes through the heart of the Baylor campus. The street is decorated during the Thanksgiving break. When students return, they see the street adorned with Christmas lights and other holiday ornaments. During the night of the event, the street is lit up in celebration of the holiday season.

“Traditions like these mean a lot to me,” said Colleyville junior Abby Box. “The Christmas season is a time for family, so being away from home for the first part of the holidays is rough, but with these traditions, Baylor feels more like home.”

This event is catered to the greater Waco community, not just Baylor students. There will be performances from the Baylor Religious Hour Choir and the Columbus Avenue Hand Bell Choir. Pictures with Santa Claus, a live nativity scene and a petting zoo are among the many avai activities The Multicultural Greek Council will also host a marketplace in the Bill Daniel Student Center where local artisans will have merchandise on sale. The main event of the night is the Kappa Omega Tau Christmas tree lighting where everyone gathers on Burleson Quadrangle to watch the tree illuminated in the night.

“I love the sense of community created around my favorite holiday,” said Midland junior Molly Meeker. “It never seems to grow old for me. I still get a childish excitement each year as we countdown to the lighting.”

The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Fountain Mall, Traditions Plaza, Burleson Quadrangle and the Bill Daniel Student Center. List of events available at baylor.edu/Christmason5th.