MultimediaSlideshows Baylor vs. Texas Tech photo recap By Baylor Lariat - November 26, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Baylor defense trails behind a Tech player who runs the ball to the goal line. Photo credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor A flag is thrown for Tech defense grabbing Sophomore wide receiver Ishmael Zamora’s face plate just short of the goal line. Photo credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Redshirt freshman running back JaMycal Hasty leaps above the players in an attempt to run the ball. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Senior nickleback Patrick Levels tackles the Tech ball holder in the second quarter. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Freshman quarterback Zach Smith runs the ball before throwing a complete pass in the fourth quarter. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Redshirt freshman running back JaMycal Hasty is handed the ball by freshman quarterback Zach Smith and dodges the first member of Tech defense. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Senior running back Shock Linwood throws his hands out after a flag is thrown at the Baylor offense. Photo credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Junior wide receiver KD Cannon is taken by surprise and tackled from behind by Tech defense. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Bruiser waves his arms in dismay after Tech steals the ball from Baylor within 5 yards of Baylor’s goal line. Photo credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Redshirt freshman running back JaMycal Hasty is grabbed by the face plate by Tech defense during the fourth quarter. Photo credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Sophomore wide receiver Ishmael Zamora loses control of the ball while being tackled. Photo credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Redshirt freshman running back JaMycal Hasty attempts to push through a line of Tech defenders while carrying the ball. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Sophomore cornerback Verkedric Vaughns runs out of the players tunnel while throwing up a touchdown sign. Photo credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Sophomore wide receiever Ishmael Zamora is tackled near the 50 yard line during the first quarter. Photo credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Sophomore running back Terence Williams attempts to doge Tech defense while running the ball. Photo credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Freshman quarterback Zach Smith passes the ball to Junior wide receiver KD Cannon just before being tackled by Tech defense. Photo credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Sophomore running back Terence Williams sprints past Tech defense to score a touchdown. Photo credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Junior wide receiver Quan Jones is tackled by multiple Texas Tech players during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Sophomore wide receiever Ishmael Zamora is tripped by a Tech defender as he runs towards the goal line. Photo credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Baylor defense trails behind a Tech player who runs the ball to the goal line. Photo credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Baylor defense successfully tackles the ball holder, causing him to drop the ball. Photo credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Head Coach Jim Grobe raises a sic ’em during the school song following the loss against Tech. Photo credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Freshman wide receiver Jared Atkinson laps towards the Tech ball holder, tackling him in the fourth quarter. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Senior nickleback Patrick Levels tackles a Tech player during the first quarter. Photo credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor