Baylor football narrowing down on head coaching candidates

Jordan Smith | Sports Writer

Two head coaching candidates have emerged as the front runners for the Baylor head football coaching position for the 2017-18 football season. Those two candidates are University of Houston Cougars head coach Tom Herman and Southern Methodist University head coach Chad Morris.

Herman during his career at Houston is 22-3, with three major wins against Florida State, Oklahoma, and even this past week against Louisville by a final of 36-10. All three of these teams were ranked in the top 10 when they played one another.

Morris is currently 7-15 as a head coach for the SMU Mustangs, having gone 2-10 last season and 5-5 so far this year with one of their key wins against the at the time number 11 ranked Houston Cougars by a final of 38-16.

Baylor’s athletic director Mack Rhoades hired Tom Herman to University of Houston back in December of 2014 before leaving Houston shortly after to take over the athletic director job at Missouri.

Although the question of who will officially take over the reins as head coach remains uncertain, it appears that decisions will be made soon.