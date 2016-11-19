Baylor leads 14-7 at halftime

Prior to kickoff against the Kansas State Wildcats, Baylor recognized its twelve seniors, including quarterback Seth Russell, who rode in on his golf cart to the roaring applause of the Baylor faithful.

As for the game, Baylor turned its offense over to true freshman quarterback Zach Smith. The Bears were able to loosen up Smith’s arm with a couple of short completions, however, the drive would result in a punt.

Baylor’ second drive would yield similar results, but due to several key penalties by the Wildcats’ defense, including a roughing the kicker, a face mask, and two offsides penalties, the drive continued deep into Kansas State territory.

As the Bears neared the goal line, sophomore wide receiver Ishmael Zamora fumbled at the five yard line, giving the ball back over back to Kansas State.

Baylor’s defense has just been as good as Kansas State’s, forcing the Wildcats to punt and play a game of field position.

With the score tied at 0 midway through the second quarter, Baylor caught the first break of the game when sophomore wide receiver and punt returner Dominque Heath muffed the punt inside the Wildcat 20 where it was recovered by the Bears. Two plays later, Smith found redshirt freshman inside wide receiver Blake Lynch for a 25-yard touchdown pass, giving Baylor a 7-0 lead.

Kansas State would respond with a six play, 90 yard drive, including a 40-yard run on fourth down by junior quarterback Jesse Ertz. Sophomore fullback Winston Dimel punched in the Wildcat touchdown from two yards out on the next play, evening the score at 7.

Baylor then took advantage of a late fumble by Ertz, as Smith found sophomore wide receiver Chris Platt for a 24-yard touchdown, putting the bears up 14-7 at halftime.

Smith is 14 for 24 passing, for 147 yards and two touchdowns, however, he has been sacked three times.