Staying in Waco over the Thanksgiving break? We’ve got you covered

By Bradi Murphy | Arts & Life Editor

Many students will be packing their bags and loading their cars during the next few days in preparation for a well-deserved Thanksgiving break. However, what can those who aren’t going home do in Waco? While staying in Waco may not be as enjoyable as seeing family, friends and hometowns, there are still fun and heartwarming events that can make this holiday season a little more exciting.

The Arts Center of Waco at the Farmer’s Market

The weekly Waco Downtown Farmers Market will be displaying an identity tapestry. The identity tapestry is created by the Art Center of Waco and the Museum Association of Waco’s Traveling Community Museum.

The identity tapestry is a project where the anyone can weave string through characteristics and activities written down on a paper. A few examples of the phrases will include “Sat on Judge Baylor’s lap,” and “Brought your dog to the Farmers Market.”

Titled “While in Waco I …” the tapestry will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market.

Stanton Studios presents Create Your Own Glass Ornament

Anyone is welcome to come out to Stanton Studios and make their own mouth-blown Christmas ornaments. During the Thanksgiving break, Stanton Studios will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Friday and Nov. 26. They will also be open and doing the Create Your Own Glass Ornament throughout December. The glass ornaments are $35.

For more information and to sign up, contact arden@stantonglass.com.

Caritas of Waco

If you’re in the mood for giving back, Caritas of Waco is the place to go. Caritas is a nonprofit organization that provides aid for those with low incomes. Students are encouraged to volunteer during this busy holiday season. To get involved, sign up online at www.caritas-waco.org or call Sonya Cooper, the volunteer coordinator at 254-753-4593.

Caritas will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. They have locations on South 15th Street, Bellmead Drive and Bosque Boulevard. Volunteers can sign up anytime and are required to stay a minimum of one hour.

Free Family Movie Night at McLane Stadium

Sit back, relax and stay close to campus with the Free Family Movie Night at McLane Stadium. You’re never too old to take a picture with Santa Claus and enjoy “The Polar Express.” Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at McLane Stadium.

The event is free, and attendees are encouraged to park in lot B or C of the stadium and enter through the South Plaza near gate A. Dave’s Burger Barn, Vitek’s and Pokey O’s will be available to purchase.

The Homestead Fair 2016

Put on some cowboy boots and drive out to The 29 annual Homestead Fair 2016, located on 608 Dry Creek Road. The fair has a wide variety of events and activities, including crafts, music, agricultural exhibits, outdoor food options and Christmas shopping from hundreds of handmade gifts and specialty items.

The Homestead Fair is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27, and prices vary depending on the activities and food selections. More information can be found at homesteadfair.com.

Although Waco may be far from home for some, the Waco and Baylor community put on events that allow students to enjoy their break and feel a little at home somewhere new.