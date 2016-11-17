Singer songwriter Ejay Mallard’s popularity grows

By Katie Mahaffey | Broadcast Reporter

Ejay Mallard may not be on the radar yet, but he plans to change that by breaking in to the music industry. He describes his music style as a mix between Frank Ocean and Kanye West.

Mallard is a junior computer science major from Paramount, Calif., who is passionate about making music. He hopes to make a positive impact on people and connect with them through his songs.

“It all started with me being in church choir as usual just basically growing a love for God and seeing that I can use my vocal talents to praise God in the best way that I know how,” Mallard said.

Mallard’s music producer, Chukwuemeka Nzeakor likes to take concepts and turn them into creative music that requires thought on the part of the listener.

“Ejay will hit me up like ‘hey man, I want to make a song like right now’ and I’ll be like ‘ahh bro, I’ve got class’ but afterwards we’ll always come through. Ejay’s talented and I have enough talent to back that up so I just put down some chords and some drums and next thing you know we have a whole song” Chukwuemeka Nzeakor, Frisco senior said.

Mallard’s fans range from Baylor students to people in the Netherlands. He has a popular SoundCloud account which consists of songs from his E.P., the most famous being “rose petal picking.”

“We’ve actually been able to work together in Sing. I was a sing chair this past year and he was one of our lead singers, so it was really cool to work with him in that aspect. Also, before he started getting pretty serious into this new album, he came over and performed some of the songs for me and my roommate. So, it was pretty great,” Tyler junior Grant Perkins said.

Mallard is working on another project called “Adolessons” which will be a coming-of-age story.