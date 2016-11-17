It’s all about how you raise the dog

It is apparent that the canine presence around Baylor continues increasing. Students bring their pups for a stroll down Fountain Mall or on play-dates hosted by various organizations. While hanging out with furry friends is therapeutic for both owner and pet, not every dog gets the luxury of attending.

Rottweilers, pit bulls, huskies and German Shepherds are known as some of the most aggressive breeds because of their protective instincts. But because of the dangerous reputations, many dog-friendly apartment complexes will not allow owners to have “aggressive breeds” and organizations will not allow these “aggressive breeds” to come to events while other dogs are allowed.

In Germany, Rottweilers were called Rottweiler Metzgerhund, or butcher dog, because they were bred to herd cattle and pull carts for butchers. The breed’s intelligence and ability to guard led them to later become police dogs, military dogs and family pets according to the American Kennel Club.

However, there are numerous films that depict Rottweilers in a negative light. They are shown as the aggressive guard dog that chases off strangers or the police dog that runs into buildings ready to attack. While Rottweilers are known to be protective, so are other breeds.

Any dog who loves its owner, even golden retrievers or poodles, are going to protect them. Often-times this entails barking loudly, snarling their teeth and growling when strangers knock on the door.

I believe that the aggressiveness of a dog depends on how they are trained, not their breed.

The ASPCA acknowledges that while, statistically, some dogs are more likely to bite, there are many reasons for this. And while certain breeds were prized for their guarding and protective tendencies, many of these breeds don’t fulfill their original purposes. Behavior problems are products of a dog’s individual temperament.

I can understand why individuals would think Rottweilers or pit bulls are dangerous after being exposed to stereotypes of “aggressive breeds” in movies or websites, but if the dogs are trained well and raised in a welcoming environment, they are not dangerous.

At home, I have two Rottweilers: Dozer, two and Sadi, four. Dozer is just outgrowing his puppy stage, making him a little more excited and rambunctious. He jumps up and licks strangers at the door, gives playful bites and only barks aggressively when there’s an animal on the television or fireworks going off outside. On the other hand, Sadi is the calmest dog you will ever meet. She sleeps and cuddles with my parents all day, only barking once in a blue moon.

Growing up, I have always had Rottweilers; they are my favorite kind of dogs due to their brown markings on their face and chest. After owning Rottweilers my whole life, I have needed to explain to people that they are only as aggressive as you train them to be more times than I can count.

While Dozer is 97 pounds of muscle, he loves to play with other dogs and get his stomach scratched, just like any other dog.

It is upsetting when I hear that my two best furry friends can’t live or go to certain places with me.

As long as Rottweilers are kept on a leash and trained properly, like every dog should be, I don’t understand why they shouldn’t be allowed to come on play dates with other dogs or live in any apartment that allows dogs.

Concerning their “aggressive behavior,” I am proud to say that my dogs are protective of me. I know that I have raised my dogs right, and it is a shame that other people won’t get the chance to see that solely because my “aggressive breed” cannot be around other dogs or students.