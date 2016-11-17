Annual Thanksgiving dinner a sweet success

Video and story by Morgan Kilgo | Broadcast Reporter

Baylor’s annual Thanksgiving and Fall Festival hosted by the student government and student foundation was held on Wednesday night.

Baylor students, faculty and staff came out to Fountain Mall to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner which included turkey, ham, mash potatoes, stuffing and pumpkin pie at the annual Thanksgiving and Fall Festival. The event was held by the student government and student foundation and offered a chance for students to mingle on campus before Thanksgiving break.

Similar to many Baylor students, Lufkin junior Reed Glass and Houston senior Burke Millard have made it a tradition to attend the Thanksgiving dinner together.

“This is actually our second year in a row to come out here to Thanksgiving dinner, so it’s kind of turned into a tradition for the two of us, just like it has for a lot of students here at Fountain Mall,” Glass said.

For San Antonio freshman Billicarole Evans, it was her first time to attend the dinner and festival. Evans’ favorite part was the plentiful booths and activities.

“I thought it was going to be small but there are so many people here,” Evans said. “There’s all those charity things going on too which really brings the purpose of Thanksgiving into this dinner.”

The Fall Festival portion of the event featured multiple booths from different sororities, fraternities and other organizations on campus hoping to raise money for their philanthropy. Each booth had a carnival-like game that drew both students and faculty’s kids. To keep the volunteers at each booth motivated, student foundations held a contest to see who could attract the most people to their booth and be voted as the best booth.

Along with the dinner and booths, there was a hot chocolate bar, live music and a special performance from Baylor’s Guerilla Troupe.