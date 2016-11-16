Asian Heritage Month concludes with masquerade ball

By Brianna Bassett | Reporter

Baylor’s Indian Subcontinent Student Association is hosting a masquerade ball at 6 p.m. on Friday to wrap up Asian Heritage Month, celebrated this semester from Oct. 17 to Nov. 18. This is the first year Asian Heritage Month has been celebrated.

Plano junior Sahir Almani, service chair of ISSA, said this is the organization’s 10th year holding a masquerade ball.

The ball will take place at the Waco Palladium on Austin Avenue, and there are expected to be between 100 and 150 attendees.

There will be performances by different cultures, authentic Indian food, an auction to raise money for ISSA’s philanthropy and an Indian dance party at the end.

This is the organization’s first year holding the masquerade ball at the Palladium in downtown Waco.

Since the event is off campus, the organization will offer transportation to and from the ball.

“If people need rides, they can message the ISSA Facebook page, and we can set them up with a ride,” Almani said.

The student association will hold the ball as a way to celebrate Asian Heritage Month and as a fundraiser for their philanthropy, Development and Literacy, an organization that helps to build schools in rural and impoverished areas in India and Pakistan. Almani said all ticket sales go to their philanthropy.

Some students dress up in formal attire such as suits and dresses, but most students dress in traditional Indian clothing.

The event is open to members and non-members of ISSA. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

Carrollton junior Azhar Lakhani, member of ISSA, hosted the masquerade ball last year.

Lakhani said it was a really fun experience and looks forward to attending again this year.

“The performances were great, the decorations were amazing and the food was phenomenal,” Lakhani said. “At the end of the ball every year, we get everyone on the dance floor and do Indian dances, freestyle, hip-hop or just about any dance move you can do.”

Almani said that ISSA is an organization that helps to bring together south Asian students. It is a place to socialize, throw events and come together as a unified group.