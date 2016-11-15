‘Summer in November’ event reveals Baylor summer classes

By Kendra Pell | Reporter

Baylor Summer & Strategic Initiatives office will put on a “Summer in November” event from 8:30 a.m. to noon today on Hankamer Mall on Speight Avenue to encourage students to register for classes provided for summer 2017.

This event is a way for current students to learn more about summer school at Baylor and participate in the release of the variety of classes being offered.

Those who attend can enjoy Steel City Pops, have a photo opportunity in a giant lawn chair and look forward to summer all while celebrating the reveal of over 300 on-campus, online and study abroad courses.

Dallas senior Rachael Larson, public relations intern for Summer & Strategic Initiatives, said this event will entice students to consider enrolling in summer classes at Baylor.

“Many students are unaware we offer summer school on campus, online and abroad now,” Larson said. “We offer over 300 courses, and this event will encourage students to look into all that we have to offer. There is something for everyone.”

Not only do students benefit from getting class credits out of the way in order to graduate on time, but summer school also helps students save money.

“Summer school is incredibly beneficial for students as tuition is 25 percent cheaper, and it helps students to graduate in four years,” Larson said.

Dr. Blaine McCormick, associate management and entrepreneurship professor in the Hankamer School of Business, produced a video called “How to Graduate in Four Years” to inform students about the benefits of taking summer courses.

“After your first year at Baylor, summer school creates an incredible opportunity to keep you on pace to graduate in four years,” McCormick said.

Katy senior Taylor Ruzicka took classes at Baylor the past two summers and said they have helped lighten her course load each semester.

“Since you can only take two classes at a time during the summer, it was nice to put all my focus on those classes as opposed to during the year when we have more responsibilities and demanding organizations that take up our time,” Ruzicka said. “It was also nice to be able to stay in Waco with my friends over the majority of the summer.”

Phylicia Hernandez, assistant to the associate vice president of Summer & Strategic Initiatives, encouraged students to come up with a plan for summer ahead of time.

“Plan ahead. Talk to your parents now about what you will be doing during summer 2017,” Hernandez said.