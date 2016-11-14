Feminism and women’s suffrage: How far have we come?

By Jacquelyn Kellar | Broadcast Managing Editor

After almost a century since the 19th amendment was passed and women won the right to vote, the gender gap in the 2016 election was especially polarized.

When women first voted as a large demographic in the election of 1920, politicians were surprised to see that women voted just like men, split along party lines. After the 1924 election, they stopped catering directly to women. This was one of the first elections in almost 100 years to see the majority of women vote for one candidate and men to vote for another.