Kendal Briles meets with NCAA

The day before Baylor football’s showdown with Big 12 leading Oklahoma, it found itself in the news again, this time regarding Kendal Briles, offensive coordinator and son of former head coach Art Briles.

Several reports, including ESPN claim that Briles met with NCAA officials in Indianapolis, Ind., on Wednesday to discuss his involvement in potential recruiting violations.

In Sept. 2015, Sports Illustrated reported that Briles and wide receivers coach Tate Wallis were visiting recruits during a non-contact period. As a result, Baylor suspended both Briles and Wallis for the Bears’ opening game of the 2015 season against Lamar.

Baylor released a statement to ESPN addressing the matter.

“Since being notified more than a year ago by the NCAA about potential violations involving two assistant football coaches, we have worked cooperatively with the NCAA and Thursday’s hearing was just the next step in the process to bring it to closure,” Baylor said. “We take all NCAA inquiries seriously and look forward to putting this behind us in the near future.”

Nothing has been released indicating that Briles will not be allowed to coach on Saturday against the Sooners.

Briles is in his second full season as the offensive coordinator for the Bears and has been a member of the football staff since 2008.