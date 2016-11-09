International students invited to Thanksgiving dinner

By Brianna Bassett | Reporter

The Baylor Round Table will host an International Thanksgiving Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Meyer Conference Center in the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation.

Baylor Round Table is a women’s organization designed to assist in the development of the social and cultural life of Baylor. Baylor Round Table holds different actives and events to bring the community together.

The event is designed to honor national students and scholars who represent 78 countries on campus.

The event will include a Thanksgiving buffet dinner, music by Baylor’s very own musicians and a message from interim President Dr. David Garland.

This is an annual event for the international students, and each year, a theme is selected. The theme for this year is “God’s Blessings on All.”

Jane Lin, co-chair of the international dinner committee, came to Baylor in 1985 as a freshman international student herself. Lin said she remembers attending the event each year she was at Baylor and how much she enjoyed the hospitality of the Baylor Round Table.

“I remember when I was a student, I loved this event. It was something that I looked forward to every November,” Lin said.

Lin said she was honored to serve as a co-chair for the event this year; it was her way of serving and giving back to the Baylor community.

Lin said between 150 and 200 international students are expected to attend, in addition to 75 members of the Baylor Round Table who will help to host the international students.

This event is only open to international students. Lin said this is a special event to honor them and the blessings of the international community at Baylor.

Melanie Smith, international student relations coordinator, said this tradition has been very important to the international study body at Baylor.

“It is a time where the students are able to understand the historical importance of Thanksgiving and the culture of the food and the meaning of coming together and being thankful for the goodness of America. It’s peace, prosperity and freedom,” Smith said.

All international students should have received an e-mail invitation for the event, and those still interested are welcome to attend by responding with an RSVP.

The event will wrap up with all attendees singing “That Good old Baylor Line.”