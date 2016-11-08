Locals, Baylor Democrats meet to watch election unfold

Story by Brooke Bentley | Reporter

The Baylor Democrats and the McLennan County Democratic Party came together Tuesday evening at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza to watch the election unfold. In addition to Hillary Clinton, both groups support Bill Matta in his race for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives serving Texas’s 17th Congressional District.

With an overall feeling of anxiety, local Democrats said they are nervous about the outcome of the presidential election, as the race has remained tight between Donald Trump and Clinton in key states like Florida and Virginia.

“I’m honestly stressed,” said Medford, Ore., Micah Furlong, president of Baylor Democrats. “However, we don’t have to get Florida, and even if Trump does get it, his coalition isn’t strong.”

While the groups prepare for a Clinton celebration later tonight complete with Donald Trump piñatas and posters that read “Madame President,” a few among the crown remain optimistic.

“Even though I’m nervous – too nervous to eat practically – it has been a good day with a lot of good support,” said Mary Mann, president of the Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas. “We just have got to get through tonight.”

As the race tightens between Trump and Clinton, Matta continues to gain ground on the Republican incumbent candidate, Bill Flores, who has an early lead of over 10 percent.

“The president has a hard time governing unless at least one house of Congress goes Democratic,” Matta said. “But we’ve made some good progress so far.”

As the votes continue to flow, and polls begin to close across the country, the race remains tight between Clinton and Trump.

“We have been working really hard for months on this,” said Mary Duty, McLennan County Democratic Party chair. “I think it’s going to be a good night for the American people and I think it’s going to be a good night for decency.”

The next set of polls, which includes the key state of Nevada, close at 9 p.m. CT.