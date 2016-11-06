MultimediaSlideshows Baylor vs. TCU photo recap By Timothy Hong - November 6, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Sophomore cornerback Verkedric Vaughns running our in excitement to face TCU. Photo credit: Timothy Hong Redshirt freshman cornerback Jordan Tolbert finds a gap in the line of defenders. Photo credit: Timothy Hong The Baylor Song Leaders preform their hip-hop routine during a timeout. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Junior safety Chance Waz and senior safety Orion Stewart celebrate after Waz makes a touchdown against Texas Christian University. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Sophomore wide receiver Ishmael Zamora catchs a pass to make the first touchdown of the game. Photo credit: Timothy Hong Freshman linebacker Lenoy Jones Jr. stiff arms a defender in order to gain some yards. Photo credit: Timothy Hong Junior noseback Travon Blanchard goes head to head with wide receiver Emmanuel Parker. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Baylor Line freshman supports her team with a large flamingo hat. Photo credit: Timothy Hong Sophomore wide receiver Ishmael Zamora celebrates the first touchdown of the game. Photo credit: Timothy Hong Sophomore wide receiver Ishmael Zamora leaps to completes a pass. Photo credit: Timothy Hong Senior quarterback Seth Russell prepares to throw the ball down the field. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Senior quarterback Seth Russell hands off the ball to junior wide receiver Quan Jones. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Baylor football players take down running back Ryan Hicks and stop Texas Christian University from advancing. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Sophomore wide receiver Blake Lynch makes a catch, then works to juke two defenders. Photo credit: Timothy Hong Members of the Baylor Golden Wave Band and the Baylor Golden Girls preform before the Baylor football game against Texas Christian University. Photo credit: Jessica Hubble