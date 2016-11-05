Group seeks reform in regents

“Baylor Nation Please Join us Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 am at Texas Ranger Museum at Knox Hall.” This message started being shared on social media Wednesday but included no additional information.

KWTX reported Friday that a nonprofit called “Bears for Leadership Reform” has been recently created with the goal of restructuring the Baylor Board of Regents.

The group has been meeting for months and has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in the effort of changing the governance at Baylor, according to KWTX.

“Bears for Leadership Reform” is made up of, “not only alumni, but also students, faculty, members of the Baptist church, and advocates for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault,” KWTX quoted an anonymous source saying.

Their sources also told them they expect a public announcement to come sometime Monday with details of the event and its plans.

KWTX reported that Former Texas Gov. and Baylor alum Mark White will be part of the event on Nov. 10.

The Lariat reached out to Baylor for comment on the event but has not received a response at the time of publication.