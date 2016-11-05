‘#CAB’ shirts supporting Briles stir controversy

By Gavin Pugh | Digital Managing Editor

The controversy shrouding Baylor’s athletic program intensified Saturday when shirts sporting former head football coach Art Briles’ initials were sold outside McLane Stadium.

The shirts, reading “#CAB” for coach Art Briles, were sold at the tailgate before the Baylor vs. Texas Christian University game.

1987 Baylor alumna D’Ann Dubois purchased one of the shirts and expressed her frustration with Briles’ firing.

“All the alums I know support Art Briles, and we are very, very unhappy about his unjust firing,” Dubois said. “The board of regents handled this very badly and coach Art Briles was a scape goat, unjustly.”

The hashtag received sweeping condemnation on Twitter.

Hey #Baylor, 62-22 & your #CAB shirts were classless & well, ignorant. Next time, worry about the game and not your protest. #TCU #BeatBU — Angela (@MsAngNicole) November 5, 2016

This is so much karma for those stupid #CAB shirts. #baylorvstcu — Lauren Abram (@LaurenNichelle) November 5, 2016

Neither Baylor Media Communications nor Baylor Athletic Marketing was available for comment regarding the shirts.



Friday evening, more than 30 Baylor coaches and staff members sent out a mass tweet claiming Briles acted appropriately after being notified of a gang rape involving football players.

“I think Coach Briles handled the matter honorably and with the serious attention it deserved,” the head sport coach of the victim was quoted in the tweet.



A recent Wall Street Journal article revealed some of the details behind the sexual assault cases that have brought Baylor into the national spotlight. Regents told the Wall Street Journal that Briles was aware of at least one incident of sexual assault within the football program and did not report it to the police.

“There was a cultural issue there that was putting winning football games above everything else, including our values,” Regent J. Cary Gray said to the Wall Street Journal.

In response to the national scrutiny, Baylor created a site specifically addressing the scandal. Originally titled “The Truth,” the site’s name has since been changed to “The Facts.”

Meghan Mitchell contributed to this report.