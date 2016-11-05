Bears get trampled by Horn Frogs

Jordan Smith | Sports Writer

The Baylor Bears showed up to Mclane Stadium Saturday, but the scoreboard told a different story as Texas Christian University trampled over the Bears, 62-22. On the contrast, the Texas Christian University. In front of 48,129 fans, the Bears found themselves in their greatest point margin defeat of the season.

The Bears started the game off on a good note as they scored 22 seconds into the game, with an 81-yard pass from senior quarterback Seth Russell to sophomore wide receive Ishmael Zamora to put the Bears on top, 7-0.

Unfortunately, that lead would not last long as the Horned Frogs answered right back to even things at seven.

At the 5:36 mark in the first quarter, junior kicker Brandon Hatfield hit a 26-yard field goal to extend the Horned Frogs lead, 10-7.

In this first quarter, the Bears lost the battle in both offense and defense. On offense, they got a total of 107 yards of offense, all of which came from the passing game. On defense, Baylor gave up almost 10 minutes of possession time to the Horned Frogs.

Russell took part of the blame for the collapse of the team after they got their only lead of the game.

“It was all us. We had penalties, and I’m not doing the right things on the offensive side of the ball,” Russell said. “We kept shooting ourselves in the foot. Started out first and ten and then we get a procedure penalty, it put us back first and 15. Then we get 14 yards on the third down or whatever on that drive, but we can’t get the first down. That’s just us. TCU came out, and played hard. They played tough. At the end, we just didn’t execute.”

The Horned Frogs took advantage of the inability for Baylor to gain momentum in the game, and scored two rushing touchdowns and one pick six in the first five minutes of the second quarter to take a commanding 31-7 lead with 10 minutes left in the first half.

In the second quarter, although Baylor did better with getting production from the ground game, they only were able to get 70 rushing yards. TCU kept its offensive productivity going with 123 yards rushing in the second quarter.

The first half ended with TCU on top by a score of 38-14 as Baylor was still looking for something to work on both sides of the football.

Senior cornerback Ryan Reid got straight to the point when talking about their performance in the game, especially with how their defense has performed this season.

“It’s really disappointing. You ask me, just being a leader on defense, we played horrible. We have to pick it up. There’s nothing to it, there’s nothing to sugar coat,” Reid said.

The second half would continue to be just like the first half of play. Baylor through the third quarter only produced 86 yards of offense, their lowest quarter total throughout the entire game.

In the fourth quarter, Baylor finally scored once again. This was off of another Russell two-yard rushing touchdown. Baylor then converted a two point try to make the score 22-48.

Baylor committed 11 penalties for a total of 121 yards, which is more yards than Baylor ended the game with, losing the game by a final of 22-62.

“That was disappointing. I worried, after Texas that was a tough loss for us, and I worried how we would bounce back. Obviously, not good,” said head coach Jim Grobe.

The Bears will look to turn thing around Saturday in Norman, Okla., as they take on the Oklahoma University Sooners.