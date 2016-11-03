Main Campus Police Blotter: Oct. 28 – Nov. 3

Date: Oct. 31 between 11 p.m. and 12:43 a.m. on this date.

Location: Baylor Plaza III Apartments located at 2014 S. 2nd Street

Summary: Baylor officers were dispatched to a report of vandalism to a vehicle at the above location. Upon arrival the officer observed a vehicle that had been wrapped in plastic. Photos were taken and this case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Criminal Mischief

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 31 between 10 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 8:27 a.m. on this date.

Location: Baylor Bear Habitat located at 501 MP Daniels

Summary: Baylor officers were dispatched to a report of criminal mischief at the above location. Upon arrival the officer observed that someone had thrown a pumpkin into the bear enclosure. There was no harm to the bears or the enclosure. This case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Criminal Mischief

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 30 at 1:02 a.m. on this date

Location: Brooks Hall located at 600 Dutton Ave

Summary: Baylor officers were dispatched to the above location on a possible alcohol violation. Officers made contact with two Baylor students that were minors who admitted to drinking. Both were issued citations for Minor Consuming. Judicial Affairs will be notified.

Offense: Minor Consuming Alcohol

Case Disposition: Cleared By Arrest

Date: Oct. 30 at 2:40 a.m. on this date

Location: 8th & Ivy

Summary: Baylor officers responded to the area of 5th & LaSalle to assist McLennan County with a search of a subject that ran from them. Baylor officers located the subject, took him into custody and transported him to McLennan County Jail for Public Intoxication and Evading Arrest. The subject was a Baylor student and Judicial Affairs will be notified.

Offense: Extended Territory Alcohol Minor Consuming/ Evading Arrest

Case Disposition: Cleared By Arrest

Date: Oct. 30 at 9:11 p.m. on this date.

Location: Earle Hall located at 306 Bagby Ave

Summary: Baylor officers were dispatched to the above location on a report of an irate student. Upon arrival the officers observed damage to a wall that was reportedly caused by the student. The subject was issued a citation and Judicial Affairs will be notified.

Offense: Criminal Mischief

Case Disposition: Cleared By Arrest

Date: Oct. 29 at 12:28 a.m. on this date.

Location: 2000 Block S. 10th Street

Summary: While on routine patrol a Baylor officer observed a subject that appeared to be intoxicated walking at the above location. The officer made contact with a Baylor student that identified as a minor. It was determined she had been drinking but did not appear to be a danger to herself or others. She was issued a citation for Minor Consuming and released. Judicial Affairs was notified.

Offense: Extended Territory – Minor Consuming Alcohol

Case Disposition: Cleared By Arrest

Date: Oct. 29 at 9:21 p.m. on this date.

Location: 2001 S. 5th Street

Summary: Upon receiving the Baylor Area Crime Report from Waco PD, it was discovered that a burglary of a motor vehicle occurred at the above location. Waco handled the call.

Offense: Burglary of a Motor Vehicle

Case Disposition: Handled by Waco Police

Date: Oct. 29 at 11:53 a.m. on this date.

Location: 2001 S. 5th Street

Date: Oct. 29 at 11:53 a.m. on this date.

Location: 2001 S. 5th Street

Date: Sept. 7 between 4 p.m. on Aug. 25 and 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 26.

Location: Brooks Hall (Front entrance bike racks) located at 1200 Block S. 7th Street

Summary: Officers were notified that a theft of a bicycle reportedly occurred at the above location. The bicycle is a silver, Cannondale F7, 24 speed Mountain Bike with an estimated value of $400. It was secured with a cable lock at the time it was taken. The case remains active under investigation.

Offense: Theft of Property over $100 under $750

Case Disposition: Case changed from Active to Warrant Issued on 10-28-16. (CASE UPDATE)

Date: Oct. 6 at 7:31 a.m. on this date.

Location: Quadrangle Apartments located at 1825 S. 5th Street

Summary: Baylor officers were dispatched to the above location to speak with a complainant in regard to burglary of a vehicle. The complainant advised her car door was open and a wallet was in the driver’s seat. She advised it appeared that there was only approximately $2.00 in change missing. It is believed the suspect is already in custody. This case remains active pending further investigation.

Offense: Burglary of a Motor Vehicle

Case Disposition: Case Changed from Active to Cleared By Arrest on 10-28-16. (CASE UPDATE)

Date: Oct. 6 at 7:31 a.m. on this date.

Location: Quadrangle Apartments located at 1825 S. 5th Street

Summary: While taking a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle report from a complainant, Baylor officers were approached by the subject’s neighbor who advised their vehicle had also been broken into. The new complainant advised her husband’s wallet and some Mongolian money valued in the U.S. at $2.00 or $3.00 had been taken. It was verified that the wallet found from BUDPS Case #16-0982 belonged to this complainant. It is believed the suspect is already in custody. This case remains active pending further investigation.

Offense: Burglary of a Motor Vehicle

Case Disposition: Case changed from Active to Cleared By Arrest on 10-28-16.(CASE UPDATE)

Date: Oct. 11 between 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 29 and 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 4.

Location: Foster School of Business located at 1621 S. 3rd Street

Summary: Baylor Officers were dispatched to the above location in reference to a burglary from an office at the above location. The complainant advised five books with an estimated value of $725 had been stolen. All information was recorded and this case remains active pending further investigation.

Offense: Burglary of a building

Case Disposition: Case update changed from Active to Suspended on 10-28-16, until further leads can be developed. (CASE UPDATE)

Date: Oct. 27 at 11 p.m. on this date.

Location: University Parks Apartments at 2201 S. University Parks Drive

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief at the above location. The complainant advised that a known subject smashed his laptop and poured water on it. He stated he does not wish to pursue charges but would like his damaged property replaced. This case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Criminal Mischief

Case Disposition: Case changed from Active to Exceptionally Cleared on 10-28-16. (CASE UPDATE)



Date: Oct. 27 sometime between 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. on this date.



Location: Penland Hall located at 1110 S. 5th St.

Summary: A Baylor officer responded to a report of a theft of an exit sign at the above location. Upon arrival the officer observed an exit sign missing from the third floor. This case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Theft over $100 under $750

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 27 prior to 5:50 p.m. on this date.

Location: Penland Hall located at 1110 S. 5th Street

Summary: While responding to a theft call at the above location, a Baylor officer observed missing ceiling tiles on the 3rd floor. Photos were taken and this case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Criminal Mischief

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 27 at 11:09 p.m. on this date.

Location: Penland Hall located at 1110 S. 5th Street

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief at the above location. Upon arrival the officer observed a ceiling tile missing and ceiling tile particles on the floor. Baylor Facility Services was notified and this case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Criminal Mischief

Case Disposition: Case changed from Active to Suspended on 10-27-16, until further leads can be developed.

Date: Oct. 16 between 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 13.

Location: Near Hankamer located at the 1400 Block S. 5th

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to the above location in reference to a theft. The officer made contact with the complainant, who advised a green “Welcome Home” flag valued at $150 was missing. He also stated that some homecoming decorations valued at $60 had been taken. This case is active, pending further investigation.

Offense: Theft

Case Disposition: Case changed from Active to Suspended on 10-27-16, until further leads can be developed. (CASE UPDATE)

Date: Oct. 24 between 9:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on this date.

Location: University Parks Apartments located at 2201 S. University Parks Drive

Summary: Baylor officers were dispatched to a report of vandalism at the above location. Upon arrival the officer observed eight vehicles and several apartment doors had been egged. This case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Criminal Mischief

Case Disposition: Case changed from Active to Closed on 10-27-16. (CASE UPDATE)

Date: Oct. 25 between 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on this date.

Location: Penland Hall located at 1110 S. 5th Street

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief at the above location. Upon arrival the officer observed a damaged exit sign and handrail on the 3rd floor. Baylor Facility Services was contacted for repairs and this case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Criminal Mischief

Case Disposition: Case changed from Active to Suspended on Oct. 27, until further leads can be developed. (CASE UPDATE)

Date: Oct. 27 at 2:19 a.m. on this date.

Location: 2021 S. 8th Street

Summary: Upon receiving the Baylor Area Crime Report from Waco PD, it was discovered that a robbery had occurred at the above location. Waco handled the call.

Offense: Robbery

Case Disposition: Handled by Waco Police

Date: Oct. 27 at 2:10 a.m. on this date.

Location: South 11th Street & Speight Ave

Summary: Upon receiving the Baylor Area Crime Report from Waco PD, it was discovered that an assault had occurred at the above location. Waco handled the call.

Offense: Assault

Case Disposition: Handled by Waco Police

Date: Oct. 27 at 9:45 a.m. on this date.

Location: 1500 S. 9th Street

Summary: Upon receiving the Baylor Area Crime Report from Waco PD, it was discovered that an attempted burglary of a motor vehicle occurred at the above location. Waco handled the call.

Offense: Attempted Burglary of a Motor Vehicle

Case Disposition: Handled by Waco Police