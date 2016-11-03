Are baseball fans looking for a ‘scapegoat’?

After 108 years, the Chicago Cubs finally broke their “curse” Wednesday when they took the final game in the World Series 8-7 against the Cleveland Indians.

Both teams had gone a combined 176-years without a World Series title, the two longest droughts not only in baseball history, but in all sports, leading many to believe they were cursed.

But were the Cubs really cursed? Many die-hard Cubs fans would say yes, and with the win, they feel the curse has been lifted. I have never been one to believe in curses, but the way the Cubs continuously struggled made me wonder if they were, in fact, real. It turned out I wasn’t the only one who felt that way about the Cubs and curses.

I believe the curse was real. According to CNN, Legend has it that Bill “Billy Goat” Sianis, a Chicago tavern owner, put a curse on the Cubs shortly after his goat, Murphy was denied admission to the game, even though he had purchased two tickets for himself and his pet. This event occurred just weeks after the end of World War II on Oct. 6, 1945.

At the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, they claim that P.K. Wrigley, the Cubs’ owner, said Murphy couldn’t enter, “because the goat stinks,” and Sianis replied, “The Cubs ain’t gonna win no more!” That same year, the Cubs lost to the Detroit Tigers, and for 108 years, the Cubs were unable to bring home a title to their city.

Could this legend really be true? If so, billy goats never should be denied admission to sporting events unless one wants to see their team struggle. At first, I denied the possibility of a curse being on the team. However, after years of defeat, it appeared that could be something hindering the team, and it hit me that the curse could be real.

“Baseball curses are the worst curses, behind Halloween curses,” said Lariat sports writer Jordan Smith. “Growing up an Astros fan, I would always watch Astros against Cubs games, and the billy goat curse would always be brought up. I have always been an outside fan of the Cubs. I’ve always rooted for them hoping the curse was broken. The curse was definitely broken last night, especially with how the game occurred.”

In 2003, the Cubs continued to be plagued by the curse when they found themselves just five outs away from a trip to the World Series against the Florida Marlins, but they fell short when Steve Bartman, a Cubs fan, reached for a foul ball, which penalized the Cubs and ultimately led to their loss.

It is possible that the Cubs came out lucky Wednesday, and the Indians had a worse curse put up them years ago, but then again, no one will ever know for sure. I think that Murphy said that enough was enough, and it was time to give the Cubs a second chance.

I believe the curse was put to rest Wednesday as the Cubs appeared to turn the tide. However, next time I see a billy goat, I will make sure to say something nice to it, to stay on its good side.