Fiji Fright Night a roar

Video and story by Katie Mahaffey | Broadcast Reporter

Baylor Fiji, The Kappa Chapter of Phi Gamma Delta, held its annual haunted house know as Fiji Fright Night. The haunted house was free to students, but the fraternity sold shirts at the event to raise funds for the organization of their choice. This year, they are fundraising for United Service Organizations, known as USO.

“We put it all together in about three days and it really takes a lot.” said Mark Burkholder, the Baylor Fiji philanthropy chair.

The fraternity worked together to set up this event by coordinating costumes, music, lights, and setting up the tent structure.

“I came out tonight because I thought it would be fun. It looked cool. I thought it would be kind of scary but I didn’t know it would be as scary as it was. I definitely jumped a few times and it was really fun. They did a really good job with it. I thought it was hilarious watching my friends scream,” Kalley Koch, Plymouth, Minnesota freshman said.

Students came out of the haunted house screaming, laughing, and talking about how they maneuvered through the twisted haunted house. Fiji provided students with refreshments as they came out so that they could take pictures, mingle, and get over the shock of being scared.

“It was very confusing. It was a huge maze and so you were easily separated from your group. I kind of ended up shutting my eyes the last part of it but it was very, very scary,” Maria Torres, El Paso freshman said.