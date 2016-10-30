MultimediaSlideshows Bears vs. Longhorns photo recap By Dayday Wynn - October 30, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Xavier Jones, Sophomore LE, works with his teammates to bring down a UT player during this weekend's game against Texas. Photo credit: Dayday Wynn Xavier Jones, Sophomore LE, works with his teammates to bring down a UT player during this weekend’s game against Texas. Photo credit: Dayday Wynn Baylor’s Senior RB, Shock Linwood, and UT’s NB, PJ Locke, make their way to recover the ball after a Baylor fumble. Photo credit: Dayday Wynn Senior RB Shock Linwood shakes a tackler as he makes his way towards the end zone during Saturday’s football game against the University of Texas Photo credit: Dayday Wynn Terence Williams, Sophomore RB, breaks a tackle during one of his many runs of the night. Photo credit: Dayday Wynn Travon Blanchard, Junior NB, Tackles a Texas player to prevent a touchdown from happening. Clay Johnson, Redshirt Freshman LB, tackles the UT player during his attempt to return a kickoff. Photo credit: Dayday Wynn Texas CB, P.J. Locke catches an interception meant for Baylor Junior WR KD Cannon Photo credit: Dayday Wynn Shock Linwood, Senior RB, avoids one tackle in an attempt to advance down the field. Photo credit: Dayday Wynn Baylor CB, Jameson Houston, makes an attempt to stop a Texas WR from catching a long throw, which was a huge play towards the end of the night. Photo credit: Dayday Wynn Chanse Waz, Junior CS, tackles UT’s D’Onta Foreman to keep him from scoring a touchdown. Photo credit: Dayday Wynn Terence Williams, Sophomore RB, finally brought down during one of his runs where he broke multiple tackles. Baylor Freshman CB gives the thumbs up to ensure the rest of his team that everything will be okay. Photo credit: Dayday Wynn Baylor Sophomore Ishmael Zamora stretches an arm out in order to score a touchdown in this weekends football game against the University of Texas. Photo credit: Dayday Wynn