ZTA holds event for breast cancer awareness

October served as Breast Cancer Awareness month. According to the American Cancer Society, 1 out of 8 women are diagnosed with breast cancer within their lifetime, affecting the lives of many across the globe.

“I am so passionate about breast cancer awareness. My grandmother passed away by breast cancer about a year ago and being able to honor her life through our philanthropy and all the other lives that are affected through breast cancer is really an honor,” junior Zeta Think Pink Chair Meggan Noggle said.

The sorority Zeta Tau Alpha promoted breast cancer awareness through Think Pink Week from Oct. 24 – 28 on Baylor campus. ZTA had several booths throughout the week that consisted of a bake sale and a lemonade stand. However, their main event was the annual Big Man on Campus show.

The show consisted of a male pageant with breast cancer survivors as judges. The contestants were required to have a lip sync battle as well as answer two on stage questions. One of the questions allowed the audience to get to know the contestant.

“What flavor of Ice-Cream describes you?” one question asked. Other questions were related to breast cancer statistics in order to educate the audience.

“I practiced a lot of lip-sync battle at home, which was fun. I got some video help from Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon ‘Don’t stop me now’,” junior runner-up Andrew Dawson said.

The winner of Big Man on Campus stole the show with his lip singing of “Barbie Girl.” He stripped from a suit to a pink tutu and tank top.

“It was really traumatizing to strip in front of 400 people and it’s definitely a great cause,” junior Shihao Zhou said.

The event not only provided awareness but it also educated students and raised money. Breast cancer surgeon Dr. Rocco shared the importance of doing self-examinations at an early age. She recommended getting mammograms 10 years before the age of a family members diagnosis.