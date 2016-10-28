Volleyball heads to Manhattan

Baylor Volleyball hits the road this weekend as the Bears look to take on Kansas State. After beating Oklahoma last week for the first time since 2011, the Bears are currently 6-2 in conference as they get ready to head to Manhattan, Kansas.

Earlier this season, the Baylor volleyball team defeated the Wildcats in the conference opener in a 3-0 sweep at home. Junior outside hitter Katie Staiger had a career-best of 23 kills, while freshman middle hitter Nichole Thomas and sophomore outside hitter Ashley Fritcher helped lead the Bears to their first win against a ranked opponent.

On Monday, Staiger was announced her fourth Big 12 Player of the Week Award of the season.

“The outside hitter from Plano, Texas, earned her fourth offensive POTW award from the conference this year, passing Anna Breyfogle (3, 2007) for the BU record for single-season weekly honors,” which was announced on BaylorBears.com.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s match, the Bears look to continue their success and keep the moment going into the game.

“I think it really helps to just keep going win, after win,…we’ve had a lot this season and it’s been really fun, but basically we’re just trying to get one degree better every single match,” said junior hitter Camryn Freiberg. “We’re just trying to get better every point of each game.”

The Bears are in a good spot after their win against OU, but according to head coach Ryan McGuyre, their focus lies ahead.

“I was a history major, and I love history, but our time is now,” McGuyre said. “Nostalgia is the first thing that’s going to take us in the wrong direction. We can’t rely on 6-2. If anything, we have to look at it as 0-0, and can we go 7-1 or 8-0 in the second half?”

Gameplay in Manhattan starts tonight at 7:00 p.m. CT