Organ Concert to provide unique entertainment on Halloween night

By Seth Jones | Reporter

The Baylor School of Music will present its free annual Halloween Organ Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in Jones Concert Hall.

The concert will feature both undergraduate and graduate students playing songs that they chose to fit the Halloween theme.

Graduate student Sam Eatherton, who is currently working on his doctorate in church music and will perform in the concert, said he believes people will realize they’ve heard some of the music before. A few examples he gave were “Tocatta and Fugue in D Minor,” “In the Hall of the Mountain King” and “Dance of the Knights.”

Eatherton also noted that the audience will certainly enjoy the songs they are less familiar with.

“There will be a lot of stuff that people recognize, and the stuff they don’t recognize is just going to sound cool,” Eatherton said. “The organ is a pretty magnificent instrument. It can be very powerful, but it can also be very soft and kind of spooky.”

Cypress freshman Jared Cook said he sees the concert as an opportunity to show audience members something that they don’t always get to see.

“I know I’ve personally worked hard for this recital, and I think it’d be interesting for other people to come and see what we do,” Cook said. “It’s really one of the only concerts that we give that the public is exposed to, and it’s really exciting to play for other people. I get a thrill out of performing, so it’s something really exciting.”

Assistant professor of organ at Baylor, Dr. Isabelle Demers will be directing the concert and said she sees the night as a unique chance to have a more relaxed show which will be different than the formal recitals that the organists usually present.

“I think for once we don’t have to be serious, and that’s nice,” Demers said.

Demers said she hopes the concert will bring not only Baylor students in, but also families and members of the Waco community because the concert will provide a nice, family-friendly alternative to more frightening attractions.

“I think it’s a fun, safe environment for Halloween,” Demers said. “The music might sound scary, but everything is very safe.”

The Halloween Organ Concert is free to the public and invites those in attendance to wear their Halloween costumes to the show.