Can we respect these candidates?

On Nov. 8, America will face another pivotal moment in its history – Election Day. In less than two couple weeks, Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump will have to accept the outcome of the election along with the rest of America. The only problem is, can the candidates and the American citizens, accept a president we have absolutely no respect for?

This election’s game plan has been entirely different. We have seen Clinton and Trump grappling to take the lead during the presidential debates, even if it meant making a mockery of each other and forgetting professionalism. Both Clinton and Trump cannot seem to respect and see the other as a viable presidential candidate, let alone as president of the United States.

On Oct. 7, Clinton personally tweeted “We cannot allow this man to become president,” in response to a 2005 video released by the Washington Post of Trump’s lewd conversation on women. Clinton found Trump’s comments on women “horrific” and have utilized Trump’s degrading perspective on women to her advantage.

Clinton wasn’t the only one expressing her lack of respect for the other candidate. In the final 2016 presidential debate on Wednesday, Oct. 19, Trump went as far as refusing to accept the results of the election, unless he wins.

“I would like to promise and pledge to all of my voters and supporters and to all of the people of the United States that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election,” PBS quoted Trump the night of the debate. “If I win.”

Trump’s views on Clinton as president had not changed much throughout the campaign. Earlier in the year, he was seen on CNN in an interview with Anderson Cooper and Wolf Blitzer.

“I say she does not have the stamina to be a good president … doesn’t have the energy, she doesn’t have it. Doesn’t have the strength to be president, in my opinion.” The Guardian quoted Trump on March 22.

American citizens have also made their opinions known, making this presidential campaign unlike any other because of the fact that Clinton and Trump have the two highest unfavorable ratings in history, according to RealClearPolitics. Trump’s unfavorable rating of 60.4 out of 100 percent is higher than Clinton’s at 52.9 and all of the previous presidential candidates in American history.

This election’s campaign was highly unorthodox and the candidates unfavorable, and we see that their unprofessionalism is accepted and even encouraged by the fact that Clinton and Trump are the last standing candidates for their respective parties. Where did our standards as American citizens go? If we cannot expect either Clinton or Trump to professionally represent themselves during the presidential campaign, how can we entrust either one of them to represent us as our president?

As the days draw nearer to election day, we must hold these candidates to the highest standards because the final result will indefinitely affect every single one of our lives. Before we vote on Nov. 8, we must be critical in our decision and carefully consider what each candidate proposes – do we want a Clinton America, or a Trump America?