Police Blotter

Date: Oct. 15 at 3:12 p.m.

Location: McLane Stadium located at 1001 S. Martin Luther King Blvd

Summary: An intoxicated individual was identified at McLane Stadium. Due to the intoxicated state of the subject, they were determined to be a threat to themselves and others. The subject was transported to the McLennan County Jail where they were charged with public intoxication.

Offense: Alcohol: Public Intoxication

Case Disposition: Cleared by arrest

Date: Oct. 17 between 4 p.m. Sept. 8 and 3:50 p.m.

Location: University Parks Apartments located at 2201 S. University Parks Drive

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to the above location on a report of someone possibly living in a vacant apartment. The officer checked the apartment and no persons were located. Pertinent information and photographs were obtained of items left behind. Officer provided the complainants with his business card and case number.

Offense: Criminal Trespass of a Building

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 16 between Oct. 9 and Oct. 15.

Location: Near Hankamer located at the 1400 Block S. 5th

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to the above location in reference to a theft. The officer made contact with the complainant, who advised a green “Welcome Home” flag valued at $150 was missing. He also stated that some homecoming decorations valued at $60 had been taken. This case is active, pending further investigation.

Offense: Theft

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 16 between 6:10 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Location: Bill Daniel Student Center Parking lot located at 1320 S. 7th Street

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to a burglary of a motor vehicle at the above location. The owner of the vehicle advised he had left his vehicle running with the windows down while retrieving some items from inside the building. When he got to his residence, he noticed his wallet was missing. The complainant could not find the wallet. It was described as a brown, leather, No Fold credit card wallet. The contents included his DL, Baylor ID, Master Card, Visa Card and $200 cash. This case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Burglary of a Motor Vehicle

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 16 between 7:09 p.m. and 7:59 p.m.

Location: Collins Hall located at 1310 S. 8th Street

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to the above location to meet with a complainant in reference to harassing phone calls. The complainant advised she had been receiving calls and texts from someone she did not know asking to be her friend and believed the person was identifying themselves falsely. Contact was made with the subject and they were asked to cease contact. This case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Harassment

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 16 between 8 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 2 a.m.

Location: Brooks Flats located at 1212 S. 7th

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to the above location in reference to a theft. The officer made contact with the complainant, who advised $200 was missing from his desk drawer. This case is active, pending further investigation.

Offense: Theft

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 16 between an unknown hour on Oct. 11 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 12.

Location: Brooks Flats located at 1212 S. 7th Street

Summary: While taking a theft report at the above location a Baylor officer was informed of a criminal mischief that also took place on an earlier date. The complainant advised that someone had entered his room and poured water on his computer and keyboard and cut the wire to his computer speaker. The estimated damages to the speaker were $45. This case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Criminal Mischief

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 16 at 9:02 p.m.

Location: 1800 S. 10th Street

Summary: Upon receiving the Baylor Area Crime Report from Waco PD, it was discovered that a theft occurred at the above location. Waco handled the call.

Offense: Theft

Case Disposition: Handled by Waco Police

Date: Oct. 15 at 3:36 a.m.

Location: Gables Apartments located at 1621 S. 9th Street

Summary: Baylor officers were dispatched to the above location in reference to a female subject refusing to leave. Officers made contact with both the complainant they and the female. Both subjects were Baylor students. The female subject was asked to leave and complied. The complainant did not wish to pursue any type of charges.

Offense: Criminal Trespass

Case Disposition: Closed

Date: Oct. 15 at 2:46 p.m.

Location: McLane Stadium located at 1001 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Summary: An intoxicated individual was identified by a Baylor officer in the stands at the McLane Stadium. Due to the odor of alcohol and the subject’s demeanor it was determined they were a danger to themselves and others. The subject was transported to the McLennan County Jail where they were arrested for Public Intoxication.

Offense: Alcohol: Public Intoxication

Case Disposition: Cleared by Arrest

Date: Oct. 15 between 5:30 p.m. and 5:46 p.m.

Location: McLane Stadium located at 1001 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to the above location in reference to theft of money. The officer made contact with the complainant (a water vendor, who advised approximately $78 had been taken from his money bag. This case is active, pending further investigation.

Offense: Theft

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 15 at 9:25 p.m.

Location: North Russell Hall located at 316 Dutton Ave.

Summary: Baylor officers were dispatched to the above location on a male subject refusing to leave. Officers were able to locate and make contact with the subject in front of the building. He was not Baylor affiliated. He was issued a criminal trespass warning from Baylor property for one year, released and left the area without incident.

Offense: Criminal Trespass Warning

Case Disposition: Closed

Date: Oct. 15 at 11:24 p.m.

Location: 1226 Speight Ave.

Summary: While on routine patrol, a Baylor officer observed two males and a female in a physical struggle. The officer made contact and learned two of the subjects were trying to calm down an intoxicated male. The individual were not Baylor affiliated. The intoxicated subject was deemed to be a danger to himself and others due to his level of intoxication and belligerence toward others. He was taken into custody and transported to McLennan County Jail.

Offense: Extended Territory Public Intoxication

Case Disposition: Cleared by Arrest

Date: Oct. 15 at 2:25 a.m.

Location: South 15th Street and Bagby Ave.

Summary: Upon receiving the Baylor Area Crime Report from Waco PD, it was discovered that possession of marijuana occurred at the above location. Waco handled the call.

Offense: Possession of Marijuana

Case Disposition: Handled by Waco Police

Date: Oct. 14 at 11:39 a.m.

Location: Brooks Flats located at 1212 S. 7th Street

Summary: Baylor officers were dispatched to the above location on a possible alcohol violation. Officers made contact with two Baylor students, they had not been drinking but alcohol was located in the room. Both subjects were issued citations for Minor in Possession. Judicial Affairs was notified.

Offense: Minor Possessing Alcohol X2

Case Disposition: Cleared By Arrest

Date: Oct. 10 between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Location: Penland Hall located at 1110 S. 5th Street

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief at the above location. Upon arrival the officer observed that the second floor had been toilet papered. Photographs were taken and this case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Criminal Mischief

Case Disposition: Case changed from Active to Suspended on 10-14-16, until further leads can be developed.

Date: Oct. 14 at 1:40 a.m.

Location: 2001 Marie Drive

Summary: Upon receiving the Baylor Area Crime Report from Waco PD, it was discovered that a theft occurred at the above location. Waco handled the call.

Offense: Theft

Case Disposition: Handled by Waco Police

Date: Oct. 17 at 10:22 p.m.

Location: Rivercrest Apartments located at 66 Daughtrey Ave

Summary: Baylor officers were dispatched to the above location to assist Waco PD on a complaint of marijuana usage in the parking lot of the above location. Upon arrival, Baylor officers discovered one of the involved parties was a Baylor student. Waco PD cited one individual for possession of drug paraphernalia and both individuals were issued criminal trespass warnings.

Offense: Extended Territory Assist Other Agency

Case Disposition: Closed

Date: Oct. 13 at 9:59 a.m.

Location: 1912 S. 5th Street

Summary: Upon receiving the Baylor Area Crime Report from Waco PD, it was discovered that a theft occurred at the above location. Waco handled the call.

Offense: Theft

Case Disposition: Handled by Waco Police

Date: Oct. 10 between 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 11 and 12:45 a.m.

Location: Penland Hall located at 1110 S. 5th Street

Summary: A Baylor officer was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief at the above location. Upon arrival the officer observed that an exit sign had been removed from the 3rd floor. It appeared the sign had been pulled down causing minor damage. Baylor Facility Services was notified for repairs and this case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Criminal Mischief

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 12 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Location: Ferrell Center Parking Lot located at 1900 S. University Parks Drive

Summary: A Baylor officer was flagged down at the above location in reference to the theft of a golf cart. The complainant advised he left the area to pick up more golf carts and upon his return one was missing. The golf cart is described as a gold EZ-Go that holds up to six people. The golf cart has been entered as stolen and this case is active pending further investigation.

Offense: Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Case Disposition: Active

Date: Oct. 12 at 9:16 p.m.

Location: Martin Hall located at 1101 S. University Parks Drive

Summary: Baylor officers were dispatched to the above location on a suspicious male. Officers were able to locate and make contact with the subject under the IH-35 overpass. He was not Baylor affiliated. He was issued a criminal trespass warning from Baylor property for one year, released and left the area without incident.

Offense: Criminal Trespass Warning

Case Disposition: Closed

Date: Oct. 12 at 9:12 a.m.

Location: 1001 Speight Ave.

Summary: Upon receiving the Baylor Area Crime Report from Waco PD, it was discovered that a criminal mischief had occurred at the above location. Waco handled the call.

Offense: Criminal Mischief

Case Disposition: Handled by Waco Police