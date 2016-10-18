Truck crashes on I-35

By Genesis Larin | Assistant News Editor

The northbound lane of I-35 at University Parks Drive experienced a three-hour closure because of an accident involving two large trucks early Tuesday morning.

Captain Patrick Veselka of the Waco Fire Department said the incident occurred between two eighteen-wheelers. One of the trucks involved was a FedEx truck.

No one experienced severe injuries, said Sergeant Patrick Swanton of the Waco Police Department.

“Shortly after 7 [a.m.], we had a crash northbound at University Parks Drive,” Swanton said. “Traffic was shut down due to the accident for three hours.”

Veselka said the accident was caused by a tire blow out from one of the eighteen wheelers. Although the accident was sizable, no one was transported to the hospital for significant injuries.

The traffic had been cleared by late morning, Swanton said.