Take a study break to enjoy Baylor’s Fall Break

By Bradi Murphy | Arts & Life Editor

As described in the name, Fall Break is a time for students to kick back, take some deep breaths and have a few days to themselves in the midst of the hectic midterm weeks.

While many students with Texas origins travel home for the extended weekend, what is there to do for those who stay in Waco? Below is a list of local fall festivities to get anyone in the mood for chilly weather, hot chocolate and fall-oriented months that lie ahead.

The Robinson Family Farm

Located on 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, The Robinson Family Farm is about 40 minutes away, but it is well worth the drive. Get away from Waco for a couple of hours and pick out a pumpkin, navigate through the Corn Maze or Hay Maze, grab a bite to eat and hang out with some baby goats, a miniature donkey and a few ducks. The Robinson Family Farm is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and the pumpkins range from $1 to $8.

Midway Park

Grab some sleeping bags and stay under the Waco stars at Midway Park. Located on the east shore of South Bosque River, this campground’s park gates are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. year round and is $12 a night for tent sights . Friday and Saturday, the high is expected to be a sunny 77 degrees, offering the opportunity to have a splash in the Lake Waco and make some late night s’mores.

Some great flicks

Whether it’s Netflix under some cozy sheets or a trip to the theater in some comfy seats, watching fall flicks are perfect distractions from studies. Described as a cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show watch party is being held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. There will also be show time on 11:59 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Waco Hippodrome Theatre. Throughout October, the Waco Hippodrome Theatre is also showing various scary classics in the spirit of Halloween such as “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Silence of the Lambs,” “Corpse Bride” and “Carrie.”

Deadzone and Chainsaw Nightmare Haunted Houses

This name says it all. For those looking for a good scare, Deadzone and Chainsaw Nightmare Haunted Houses is worth checking out. Located at 14656 Elm I-35 N Elm Mott, about 15 minutes away from Waco, admission to both of these haunted houses is $20. From 8 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. Friday and Saturday, there will also be zombie karaoke and a costume contest with prizes. The Deadzone and Chainsaw Nightmare Haunted House open dates are listed on hauntworld.com