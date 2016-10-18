Baylor football in AP’s top 10

Once again Baylor football is ranked among the top 10 teams in the nation. After Saturday’s homecoming game against Kansas, Baylor football brings its season record to 6-0 with a 49-7 victory over the Jayhawks.

Battling through adversity, the Bears continue to push through the season and crank out the wins, remaining undefeated and at No. 1 in the Big 12 conference. With the NCAA Top 25 Polls announced on Monday, the Baylor Bears have moved up in the rankings and are now ranked No. 9 in the AP Polls behind Nebraska and Louisville, and No. 8 in the Coaches Poll behind Louisville and Texas A&M.

The Bears started the season off the season ranked at No. 23, and have since fought their way up. Saturday’s game against the Jayhawks helped them move up in the polls.

Senior corner back Ryan Reid and the defense were fired up after this weekend’s game.

“We were just trying to make a statement,” Reid said. “A lot of people thought by the Iowa State film that that’s who we are, which it’s not. So we have to make a statement with our next game. I told you Kansas was in the way, and I told you we were gonna come out fired up.”

Reid was named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after having 2 interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, at Saturday’s game.

Senior quarterback Seth Russell spoke of his teams 6-0 progress and fast start on Saturday.

“That’s what we preach is to start fast,” Russell said. “We did that today and accomplished our goal of being 6-0 and getting bowl-eligible. Now, it’s time to focus on the long haul with the big stretch and to stay focused and relentless.”

After defeating Kansas, the Bears are now bowl game eligible for the seventh consecutive year in a row.

Acting head coach Jim Grobe continues to stay humble about his team’s success and the battle still ahead.

“It’s a good feeling right now to have the first six [games] under our belt, but we know that the lion’s share of our season lies in front of,” Grobe said. “We’re happy to be 6-0 right now, but we know positively we’re going to have to play great down the stretch”

The Bears have another bye week and will be back in action on Saturday Oct. 26 as Baylor goes on the road to Austin to face the University of Texas.