Baylor defense swarms Jayhawks in Homecoming Win

Baylor football needed a strong showing against Kansas coming out of its bye week. That is exactly what it got when the Bears came out and scored 21 points in the first 12 minutes of play against the Jayhawks on Saturday at McLane Stadium, en route to their 49-7 win over Kansas.

“I’m really proud of our football team. I thought, from what Kansas did to TCU last week, I thought, we had a real challenge on our hands,” said head coach Jim Grobe. “I think our guys accepted the challenge. We came out and played really well, started fast on offense and defense.”

Senior quarterback Seth Russell got the Bears going on the offensive end as he orchestrated the offense on a 75-yard opening drive, capping the drive off with his first of two rushing touchdowns, the first from five yards out.

Later in the first quarter, Russell appeared dead in his tracks but refused to be denied as he broke several tackles and slipped through the reach of another defender on his way to a 26-yard touchdown run on a fourth down play.

In the second quarter, Russell began to get his receivers involved. After the Bears defense forced the punt, Russell connected with junior wide receiver KD Cannon on a 59-yard scoring strike. This was a positive sign for the Bears knowing that Cannon, who just returned from injury, appears healthy heading forward into the bulk of their conference schedule.

Russell later hooked up with sophomore wide receiver Ishmael Zamora on a 4-yard touchdown pass. His day ended at halftime with Baylor up 42-0. He finished with 222 yards of total offense and four touchdowns.

The Baylor offense racked up 453 total yards of offense and looked unstoppable at times. However, the more important question for the Bears heading into the game was how would the defense respond after giving up 42 points to the Cyclones?

Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett had his defense suffocating the Jayhawks the entire game. Kansas struggled to take care of the ball last week against TCU ,and it has been an ongoing trend for them this season.

brought pressure on sophomore quarterback Ryan Willis, forcing him into three interceptions and sacking him four times.

“Our defense was just fantastic. I was excited to see our defense flying around, playing better,” Grobe said. “We needed to step up because we were disappointed in our performance at Iowa State, so I was really excited to our defense, especially the turnovers we forced. I thought that was really good.”

The first of those interceptions was returned 64 yards for a touchdown by senior cornerback Ryan Reid, giving Baylor a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

“First thing is we gameplanned for the outs and certain routes that they run,” Reid said. “We changed our whole game plan. Second thing is, I just put it in God’s hands. I’ve had faith all season that I can live up to the expectations that I know I can, and it turned out great.”

Reid was not done yet. After Kansas took over following a missed field goal, Reid got his hands on another pass from Willis, which he returned for 51 yards before the Jayhawks could corral him to the turf. Senior deep safety Orion Stewart was responsible for Willis’ third interception.

Willis finished just 10 of 19 for 89 yards and three interceptions. However, things did not get any easier for redshirt freshman quarterback Carter Stanley against the Bears defense, as redshirt freshman linebacker Clay Johnston picked off his sixth pass of the game and returned it 65 yards deep into Jayhawk territory.

Baylor’s defense disguised its secondary packages, switching back and forth from man to zone, causing confusion for the Jayhawk quarterbacks. Kansas showed Baylor a variety of different looks in the backfield, but regardless of who got the carry for the Jayhawks, Baylor had three to four helmets swarming the ball.

On most plays, it seemed as if junior linebacker Raaquan Davis had a role in finishing the play. He found himself in the Jayhawk backfield throughout the game, finishing with 15 tackles, two for a loss, and recorded one sack on Willis. It wasn’t just Willis who found success on the defensive side of the ball. Junior linebacker Taylor Young had two tackles for loss and two sacks on Willis as well.

The Bears were tough on third down, holding Kansas to just 3/15 on those conversions. Baylor also showed a great deal more discipline, only being penalized six times for 38 yards.

The Jayhawks did eventually find the end zone once on a two-yard run by freshman running back Khalil Herbert. Kansas finished with just 217 yards of offense.

The Baylor scoring was rounded out when sophomore running back Terrance Williams scored on a seven-yard run. Senior running back Shock Linwood also became Baylor’s all-time rushing touchdown leader with his four-yard score in the second quarter.

The win over Kansas gives Baylor their sixth win of the season, making the Bears the first team in the Big 12 to become bowl eligible, checking off one of their goals for the 2016 season.

“That was our second goal as an offensive line. We have it written on our wall to make sure we get bowl eligible first,” said senior senior outside lineman Kyle Fuller. “It’s a really big deal.”

Baylor now heads into its second bye week of the season. One issue that the Bears will seek to address this week is the kicking game, as the Baylor went zero for three in field goal attempts against Kansas. Baylor will take on Texas next at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.