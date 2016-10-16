MultimediaSlideshows Homecoming bonfire and parade photo recap By Jessica Hubble - October 16, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter As a part of the Dr. Pepper float balloon a student dressed up as the Dr. Pepper vendor from their commercials and hands out Dr. Peppers. Photo Credit | Jessica Hubble Photo credit: Jessica Hubble Fireworks filled the sky as the bonfire was lit. Photo Credit | Timothy Hong Photo credit: Timothy HongThe Baylor Music Education group does a Sic'Em as they ride through the homecoming parade. Photo Credit | Jessica Hubble Photo credit: Jessica HubbleCoach Jim Grobe speaks to the crowd and encourages them to come to the game. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje PowersRain caused a bit of trouble for the festivities, but the weather cleared up in time to continue on with the homecoming bonfire. Photo Credit | Timothy Hong Photo credit: Timothy HongThe Bear Pit handed out basketball cards as they walked down 5th Street. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje PowersZeta member makes her sorority's sign as they pass through the parade. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje PowersAs a part of the Dr. Pepper float balloon a student dressed up as the Dr. Pepper vendor from their commercials and hands out Dr. Peppers. Photo Credit | Jessica Hubble Photo credit: Jessica HubbleStudents, families and locals lined the streets of downtown Waco to watch the parade. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje PowersStudent body president Lindsey Bacque and internal vice president Joel Polvado ride through the homecoming parade. Photo Credit | Jessica Hubble Photo credit: Jessica HubbleFreshman Baylor Crew member Taylor Luster hands out candy to children at the parade. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje PowersThe eternal flame burned outside of the SUB on 5th Street before being ceremoniously carried to the bonfire. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje PowersSisters Maddie and Hannah de la Torre enjoy the homecoming festivities. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje PowersThe new Dr. Pepper float balloon is carried through the homecoming parade. Photo Credit | Jessica Hubble Photo credit: Jessica HubbleBaylor Song Leaders dance for the crowd at the bonfire ceremony. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje PowersChildren watch the parade in awe as floats travel down 5th Street. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje PowersThe Baylor Swing Dance Society dances through the homecoming parade. Photo Credit | Jessica Hubble Photo credit: Jessica HubbleBruiser pumps up the crowd before the homecoming court comes on stage. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje PowersA member of the Baylor Quidditch team waves his wand as he rides his broom through the parade. Photo Credit | Jessica Hubble Photo credit: Jessica HubbleStudents and almuni were able to gather around for the tradition of lighting the bonfire. Photo Credit | Timothy Hong Photo credit: Timothy HongBaylor Baton Twirler performs for the crowd at the bonfire ceremony. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje PowersBaylor Foundations blows bubbles as they walk through the homecoming parade. Photo Credit | Jessica Hubble Photo credit: Jessica HubbleMembers of Chi Omega carry a balloon for their charity at the parade. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje PowersBUGWB plays at the opening of the bonfire ceremony. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje PowersBaylor homecoming queen and her court ride through the homecoming parade in a horse and carriage. Photo Credit | Jessica Hubble Photo credit: Jessica HubbleMembers of the multicultural society wave flags at the parade. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje PowersStudents and friends smiled together at the homecoming parade. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje PowersGenerations celebrate homecoming together at the homecoming parade. Photo Credit | Liesje Powers Photo credit: Liesje Powers