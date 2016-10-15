Bears dominate, become bowl eligible

Jordan Smith | Sports Writer

The Baylor Bears were able to take care of business Saturday and defeat the Kansas University Jayhawks on homecoming week, 49-7 at McLane Stadium.

The Bears were able to get off to a fast start, which set the tone for the game. With two rushing touchdowns from senior quarter back Seth Russell, they looked unstoppable on offense in this game. What really helped though was the defensive play throughout the entire game, especially the first quarter when senior cornerback Ryan Reid picked off a Kansas pass for a 64-yard pick six.

“Well, first it starts in practice. Our two practices in the bye week we started off pretty fast and this week for preparation, up against the offense, we made sure we started off fast, and it led over to the game,” Reid said.

For the Bears, their first quarter consisted of getting 142 total yards of offense on 23 plays. while the Jayhawks had 22 plays for 69 yards. Baylor’s defense forced Kansas to go zero for four on third down conversions. Also in the first, Russell became the leading rusher on the Bears, accumulating a total of 60 rushing yards, in comparison to Kansas’ 63 rushing yards in the first.

In the second quarter, things were a little bit calmer for Baylor as they tried to eat up more clock in the quarter. However, Reid once again showed up and got another interception, this one for 52 yards, with 9:27 left in the first half, but for the second straight drive, junior placekicker Chris Callahan missed a field goal to end the drive. His first miss was for 36 yards and his second miss was for 34 yards.

The Bears’ defense played a huge role in the football game, as they forced five turnovers, and Sophomore defensive lineman Ira Lewis said he felt like it was something that was of great importance.

“It was very important, very important for defense to cause turnovers. We’re always getting turnovers and that’s great. That’s really great,” Lewis said.

The first half ended with the Bears on top 42-0. Russell had 212 of the 284 total yards for Baylor. The Jayhawks had a total offense of 118 yards the entire first half thanks to the Bears’ stellar defense with two interceptions and one being returned for a pick six.

To start the second half, the Bear’s defense did exactly what it had been accustomed to doing in the first half. Senior safety Orion Stewart intercepted a pass from Kansas at the 14:04 left in the third quarter.

However, the shutout wouldn’t last long. Kansas freshman running back Khalil Herbert ran in a two yard rushing touchdown, making the score 49-7 in the third quarter of the game. Nothing changed after that however. The clock ran out and the final stayed put at 49-7, as Baylor clinched yet another bowl berth, their seventh in a row.

Head football coach Jim Grobe said he has enjoyed the success they have had so far and the relationships he’s building with the players.

“It’s just been a total blessing for me to have the opportunity to work with these guys. I keep talking about these over and over and over. It’s been fun to win the first six games, but more important than that, it’s been fun to watch our kids win the first six games,” Grobe said.

The Bears look to keep their undefeated season in tact as they hit the road on Oct. 29 to face off against the University of Texas Longhorns at Daryl K. Memorial Stadium.