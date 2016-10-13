Fraternity to start new homecoming tradition

In the midst of the traditional festivities that take place for Baylor’s homecoming, a fraternity of the National Panhellenic Council hopes to bring something new to the table.

Phi Beta Sigma fraternity Inc. will host their first Royal and Pure homecoming step show Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. The intent of the step show is to bring diversity to some of Baylor’s homecoming traditions.

“I feel like the school needs something new for its African-American and minority parts of the school, but we also want to invite everybody. It’s not just for minorities,” said Dallas junior Jason Williams.

Stepping is a historical art that is entertaining yet confusing to many. The Sigmas hope this event will initiate conversation and welcome newcomers into a world that comes with history.

“Today we have a full fledged art form that’s unlike anything that’s developed in the Western Hemisphere from African-Americans,” Thompson said. “So we feel that it’s a great way to express the different cultures and unique talents and traits of the different Divine Nine organizations.”

The event is also designed to promote Greek unity between the organizations that compose the Divine Nine, another name for organizations in the National Panhellenic Council. Various organizations from schools across Texas will be competing for a cash prize. The event will be hosted by Lady Jade, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. and radio personality for K104 in Dallas.

“We felt that one thing that really sets it apart is that they are going to be different faces on the campus, and a lot of people haven’t been exposed to other Greek organizations,” Thomspon said, “and we feel that this is a chance for them to get that exposure.”

The members of Phi Beta Sigma also hope to attract people who do not attend multicultural events so that they can inform others about the culture of the National Panhellenic Council.

“A step show’s really interesting if you haven’t been. It’s a really different experience, and I think it’s a great opportunity for a lot of people who particularly don’t go to these types of events to try it,” said San Diego junior Evan Taliana, a member of the hosting fraternity.

Despite the competitive nature and fun of the show, the Sigmas will incorporate their principles of brotherhood, scholarship and service by donating a portion of the proceeds to March of Dimes, an organization that promotes healthcare for pregnant women.

“It gave us an opportunity to promote a new way for Baylor to express its traditions,” Thompson said. “We want this to become a part of homecoming, just like the bonfire; we want it to be an event that people always look forward to.