Department of communication sciences and disorders hosts alumni open house

By Kelsea Willenbrock | Reporter

The communication sciences and disorders clinic is hosting an open house for their alumni today.

Alumni of the communication sciences and disorders department will have a lot to take in during the open house and tour of the department’s new facility during homecoming weekend.

The communication sciences and disorders open house is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today in the lobby of the clinic located in the Cashion building. Refreshments will be provided, as well as a tour of the clinic and academic areas in the newly-renovated building.

“We are inviting all of our alumni and people from the community to come in and see the facility and be able to look at the new things that we are doing,” said Michaela Ritter, interim chair of the communication sciences and disorders department.

The communication sciences and disorders departments, since moving into their new building at the start of the school year, has set its sights on expanding their graduate program. The ultimate goal is to create a doctoral program, Ritter said.

The communication sciences and disorders has a top-tier ranking among graduate programs in the U.S. News report, according to their website.

The Baylor clinic is located on campus and services both the Baylor and Waco community. Alumni will be able to see the expanded clinic and resources that the department now has to help clients.