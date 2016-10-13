Bears look to defeat heated rivals in TCU

Jordan Smith | Sports Writer

The Baylor soccer team (10-4-1, 3-1-1) is looking to take down one of its biggest rivals of the season, the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs (8-2-2, 0-2-1). Between the two teams, Baylor leads the all-time record at 9-0-3 against TCU.

Junior goalie Sara Martinson said she is pumped about the fact that the Bears get to play two of their last three games at home.

“Being at home is great. We get to be back in front of our home crowd. We get to sleep in our own bed the night before a game which is nice,” Martinson said. “We’ve done a really great job of continuing to fight on the road and fight at home as well, so it’ll be fun to be back.”

TCU this season has had its fair share of success with a shot-on-goal percentage of 44.4 percent this season and have scored 26 goals in its 12 matches, averaging 2.17 goals per match.

Baylor head coach Paul Jobson said he is glad his team was able to take care of business on the road heading into this final homestretch on the schedule.

“We’ve said that from the beginning of the season we were going to have to be road warriors this year because obviously we are on the road quite a bit,” Jobson said. “We wrapped up our road trip with two really big wins in Oklahoma … I think that the girls really stepped up to that mentality of being road warriors through this season ,and I couldn’t be more proud of their performance.”

Martinson is the No. 5 all-time winningest goalie in Baylor history with 18 wins, nine of them coming from this season. She is also tied at the No. 5 all-time spot for number of consecutive shutouts by a goalie at three games in a row.

Martinson will need to continue to perform at her best as she goes against TCU freshman goalkeeper Katie Lund, who registered her first career complete-game shutout last week against Iowa State. Lund is ranked at No. 3 and leads the Big 12 in save percentage at .917.

The Bears will play against the Horned Frogs at 7 p.m. today at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.