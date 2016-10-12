Baylor’s homecoming worship service kicks off the weekend

By Kelsea Willenbrock | Reporter

Singspiration, a worship service for the Baylor community, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in the sanctuary of Seventh and James Baptist Church before the bonfire and pep rally. Worship will be led by James Kimmel, pastor of music and worship at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, Baylor Religious Hour Choir and Baylor Men’s ChoirBaylor Men’s Choir.

Kimmel said Singspiration will be well attended and encourages people to arrive early so they can get a seat.

“I love it because it kicks off homecoming and it kicks it off in a way that frames our mind in the right way,” Kimmel said.

As a designated time for all who call Baylor home, the worship will be varied, allowing different generations to come together as the Baylor community, said Derek Stephens, Singspiration event coordinator.

“It’s really a good mix of contemporary and traditional worship for alumni and students alike so they can come together and worship and start off homecoming weekend right,” Stephens said.

In addition to singing, there will be scripture readings and times for prayer and reflection worked into the service, Kimmel said.

This will be the 10th year that Kimmel and Stephens, both Baylor graduates, have been involved in Singspiration. Stephens, a former member of the Baylor Religious Hour Choir, said he is looking forward to his first opportunity to take on a leadership role within the event.

“Coming back and singing at it, attending it and now being able to lead it, I’ve had lots of different perspectives of Singspiration over the years,” Stephens said.

Baylor, as a Baptist university, has an opportunity to host a worship service as a part of its homecoming activities. Kimmel and Stephens both said Singspiration sets Baylor apart and celebrates the community built from worship experiences.

“I don’t know how many universities have a worship service as a part of their homecoming festivities, so that’s a unique thing that Baylor has,” Stephens said. “We can claim that it’s not just about football, not just about a parade. We are still centered around Christ and worshiping him too.”

Current students also appreciate the addition of Singspiration to homecoming.

“I love that I go to a university that equates coming home with worshipping our creator,” said Frisco junior Kailey Davis.

Immediately following worship, attendees can head to Fountain Mall for the homecoming bonfire, which goes until 10 p.m.