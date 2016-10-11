Volleyball looks to hook the Longhorns

Jordan Smith | Sports Writer

The Baylor volleyball team is looking to build off of the 3-0 shutout against Texas Christian University, and take down one of its biggest rivals as they get ready to face off against the University of Texas 7 p.m. tonight at the Ferrell Center.

Volleyball head coach Ryan McGuyre said he is glad the team got to have a bit of a break as they are just coming off of a bye week.

“Time off always helps, definitely in conference because we’ve got a strong team academically. They love to study,” McGuyre said. “I think it gives us a little bit of extra rest and lets us get some other things done that’s non volleyball in order. Obviously we’ll find out tomorrow if it helps. Helps or not, each team is a little bit different. But it gives us as a staff a few extra days to work on some things that we feel would be important for this match and things that are important for us for the rest of the season.”

In the only two matchups that McGuyre has gone against the Longhorns since becoming head coach of Baylor volleyball, he has lost both matchups in 3-0 shutouts. The all-time record between the two has Texas leading the all-time series by a record of 77-2.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 3-2 defeat over Iowa State at home on Saturday, and will be looking to get back on track against the Bears.

Red shirt junior outside hitter Katie Staiger definitely felt some positives from their last loss a couple of weeks ago against Kansas and is looking to build upon that against UT.

“We weren’t playing our best. We were still able to hang with Kansas. I think that just goes to show doesn’t really matter who is on the other side of the net. In our gym, we are focusing on what we are doing on our side and when that is kind of flowing and when that’s working together, that can really beat anyone,” Staiger said.

McGuyre is really looking to change the tide in this match against UT and really look to break history..

“They are probably aware of it anyways. I mean the past is the past. We can be reminded of it, we can learn from it. We can react to it, but this season has been special. It’s always been one match at a time. There are programs out there where I think sometimes their reputation helps them,” McGuyre said. “We’re here to break history, and that’s something that we all want to do. We are doing it in little areas and we would like to continue doing that in some big areas.”

The match will be aired on FOX Sports Southwest and on FOX College Sports Central.