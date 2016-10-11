Memorial service to honor late Minnesota student

By Bailey Brammer | Staff Writer

Baylor University will be holding a memorial service to honor the passing of Fergus Falls, Minn., sophomore David Grotberg at 7:30 p.m. today in Powell Chapel at George W. Truett Theological Seminary.

Last Thursday night, Grotberg was killed in a hit-and-run bicycle accident on Franklin Avenue.

Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton, spokesperson for Waco Police Department, said last Friday that no arrests have been made, and investigators are still searching for the vehicle involved in the incident.

Grotberg was involved in various organizations on campus including the Baylor Golden Wave Marching Band, where he played the trumpet. He was also a University Scholar, a member of the Honors Residential College and a part of the Baylor Interdisciplinary Core, as well as president of the Ballroom Dance Society.

The memorial will be conducted by university chaplain Burt Burleson, and all Baylor students, faculty and staff are invited to remember Grotberg and pay their respects to his family.

KWTX stated that officers were called on Thursday around 10 p.m. to Franklin Avenue after a report of a bicyclist being struck by a high-speed vehicle.

Emergency responders tried to revive Grotberg but were unsuccessful, and Grotberg was pronounced dead at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.

A donation account for Grotberg’s family was set up on YouCaring.com by Fergus Rental Store, and over $20,000 has already been raised.

“We will remember him [David] as being a ‘cut above the rest,’ said Peter Bell, People for Missions missionary, in a post on YouCaring. “He was an incredible person, he faced the world with unparalleled hope and optimism. His dedication and self-sacrifice are ‘living’ testimonies written on our hearts to the exemplary young man he was.”